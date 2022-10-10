Selena Gomez shares 'My Mind and Me' documentary trailer: 'I'm grateful to be alive'

Selena Gomez gave fans a peek at her upcoming documentary "My Mind and Me."

The 30-year-old actress and musician shared the trailer Monday on Instagram in honor of World Mental Health Day.

"Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing," Gomez said in the trailer.

"It’s about who I am, being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

The documentary, set to be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, is directed by Alek Keshishian. "My Mind and Me" documents Gomez's struggle with health, anxiety and depression over the past six years.

"I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc," Keshishian said about the film, Variety reported. "I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love."

"Everything that I have gone through, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now," Gomez also said in the documentary.

"I know this is the beginning for me."

This isn't the first time Gomez has shed light on her struggles with mental health.

In 2014, the former Disney star entered a mental health facility shortly after she was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," the actress explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine. "Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

Gomez has included her mental health work in her business ventures. In 2020, she launched Rare Beauty in order to "create a safe, welcoming space in beauty – and beyond," according to the brand's mission statement.

The brand includes the Rare Impact Fund, which raises money for mental health services.

Gomez began her career as a child star in "Barney & Friends." She later shot to fame on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place."

Most recently, the actress starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building."

Gomez didn't just have a successful acting career. She also released music with her band Selena Gomez & The Scene before launching her solo career. She's known for hit songs such as "Lose You to Love Me," "It Ain't Me" and "Love You Like a Love Song."