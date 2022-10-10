Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez shares 'My Mind and Me' documentary trailer: 'I'm grateful to be alive'

Selena Gomez's documentary follows her journey with lupus and her struggles with mental health

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Selena Gomez gave fans a peek at her upcoming documentary "My Mind and Me."

The 30-year-old actress and musician shared the trailer Monday on Instagram in honor of World Mental Health Day.

"Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing," Gomez said in the trailer.

"It’s about who I am, being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

SELENA GOMEZ ADDRESSES ‘VILE’ AND ‘DISGUSTING’ HATE FOLLOWING HAILEY BIEBER'S PODCAST INTERVIEW

Selena Gomez shared the trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind and Me."

Selena Gomez shared the trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind and Me." (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The documentary, set to be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, is directed by Alek Keshishian. "My Mind and Me" documents Gomez's struggle with health, anxiety and depression over the past six years.

"I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc," Keshishian said about the film, Variety reported. "I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love."

"Everything that I have gone through, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now," Gomez also said in the documentary.

"I know this is the beginning for me."

SELENA GOMEZ TURNS 30: HOW SHE SURVIVED STARDOM, ILLNESS, HEARTBREAK AND CAME OUT ON TOP

Selena Gomez's documentary "My Mind and Me" will be released on Nov. 4 and covers the past six years of the pop star's life.

Selena Gomez's documentary "My Mind and Me" will be released on Nov. 4 and covers the past six years of the pop star's life. (Richard Shotwell)

This isn't the first time Gomez has shed light on her struggles with mental health. 

In 2014, the former Disney star entered a mental health facility shortly after she was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," the actress explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine. "Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

Gomez has included her mental health work in her business ventures. In 2020, she launched Rare Beauty in order to "create a safe, welcoming space in beauty – and beyond," according to the brand's mission statement.

The brand includes the Rare Impact Fund, which raises money for mental health services.

"My Mind and Me" follows Selena Gomez's journey with illness, anxiety and depression.

"My Mind and Me" follows Selena Gomez's journey with illness, anxiety and depression. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gomez began her career as a child star in "Barney & Friends." She later shot to fame on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place."

Most recently, the actress starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building."

Gomez didn't just have a successful acting career. She also released music with her band Selena Gomez & The Scene before launching her solo career. She's known for hit songs such as "Lose You to Love Me," "It Ain't Me" and "Love You Like a Love Song."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

She has interviewed many celebrities including Tori Spelling, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain and more.

Lauryn has done on the ground coverage as well including traveling to New Mexico in 2021 to cover the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin.

Lauryn began working in entertainment news in 2019. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Journalism and a B.A in Philosophy.

Connect with Lauryn on LinkedIn.

Trending