Selena Gomez sizzles in red hot one-piece swimsuit

Selena Gomez is red hot.

The 26-year-old singer posed for a shot in a sizzling red one-piece during her cousin's bachelorette party in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In an Instagram post captioned "BAE WATCH," Gomez donned the bathing suit for pal Theresa Mingus' swimsuit line KRAHS. Available in a variety of patriotic colors, the "Comino Rib One Piece" is sold for just $39.99 online.

Mingus later shared another photo of Gomez and friends celebrating the bride, Priscilla DeLeon, in a cabana. Gomez is DeLeon's maid of honor.

"I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend) [sic]," DeLeon wrote online. "My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful."

Gomez previously celebrated her cousin's engagement with a post in March 2016. She said she and DeLeon "have waited our whole lives for this."