Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez shows off new dog on Instagram: 'So cute'

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant to treat lupusVideo

Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant to treat lupus

Celebrity Selena Gomez reveals she underwent a kidney transplant to treat her lupus diagnosis. What is lupus?

It appears Selena Gomez has a new fur baby.

The “Wolves” singer was spotted in her friend Anna Collins’ Instagram post on Monday holding a shaggy new pup.

“You local dog moms,” Collins captioned the post.

SELENA GOMEZ SHOWS SOME SKIN AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL IN SLEEK WHITE DRESS WITH THIGH-HIGH SLIT

“So cute,” one person commented on the photo.

“I love this so much!” said another.

“Y’all are so cute,” wrote a third.

SELENA GOMEZ SPEAKS ON MENTAL HEALTH, SAYS THERAPY IS ‘HARD BUT AMAZING’

The dog, which is reportedly named Winnie, per Elle, isn’t the singer's first. In 2017, Gomez got what People reported at the time was a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Charlie.

That dog, however, now lives the singer’s family because it required a bigger space, according to Elle.

Gomez has kept things relatively low key following her press tour for “The Dead Don’t Die,” Elle reported. But earlier this month, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she finally revealed what co-star Bill Murray whispered in her ear during a viral moment at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.