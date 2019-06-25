Selena Gomez shows off new dog on Instagram: 'So cute'

It appears Selena Gomez has a new fur baby.

The “Wolves” singer was spotted in her friend Anna Collins’ Instagram post on Monday holding a shaggy new pup.

“You local dog moms,” Collins captioned the post.

“So cute,” one person commented on the photo.

“I love this so much!” said another.

“Y’all are so cute,” wrote a third.

The dog, which is reportedly named Winnie, per Elle, isn’t the singer's first. In 2017, Gomez got what People reported at the time was a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Charlie.

That dog, however, now lives the singer’s family because it required a bigger space, according to Elle.

Gomez has kept things relatively low key following her press tour for “The Dead Don’t Die,” Elle reported. But earlier this month, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she finally revealed what co-star Bill Murray whispered in her ear during a viral moment at the Cannes Film Festival in May.