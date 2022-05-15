Selena Gomez jokes in 'SNL' monologue about finding her next partner: 'I'm manifesting love'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

She's looking for love in all the right places, and Selena Gomez admitted her first "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig was a "big moment" in more ways than one as she took to the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8H in New York.

The 29-year-old actress revealed she was ecstatic to be on the show, not only to talk about her work on the popular Hulu program "Only Murders in the Building," but also to possibly find her next romantic relationship as she was "manifesting love."

Gomez admitted she heard SNL is "a great place" to find love, and went on to mention a few of her favorite couples who found each other while working on the weekly sketch show, which featured Post Malone as the musical act.

After explaining that she's single — she was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for years before finally ending things in 2018 and previously dated The Weeknd in 2017 — Gomez ran through a list of successful relationships that began at SNL.

"Emma Stone met her husband here. [There’s] Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly," she joked, referencing not only Davidson's flourishing romance with Kim Kardashian, but also his friendship with the "Bloody Valentine" singer.

"Since I don’t want to get on the dating apps, I’m putting out into the universe that I’m manifesting love," Gomez explained. "And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone."

As soon as she finished releasing her request for love, longtime cast member Kyle Mooney jumped on stage.

"Uh, I’ll do it," he said, with Gomez looking confused, asking, "What?"

"Be with you, like you said," Mooney said. "I’ll do it."

She denied his request even as Mooney reminded her she said she would take "anyone."

Gomez admitted she was "sort of joking" and then reminded Mooney he is married.

Another suitor jumped on stage — "the new cast member, Jeff" — who pointed out that his name is James Austin Johnson.

She also denied his request and reminded him that he, too, was married.

Punkie Johnson became the third cast member to pitch herself as Gomez's love interest.

"Honestly, it’s kind of a vibe," she said, "but let’s see how the after-party goes."

Gomez and Bieber began dating in February 2011 before calling it quits in November 2012 and reuniting months later. Their relationship followed a similar pattern for years, and they split for good in March 2018.

Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018, and Gomez later accused Bieber of "emotional abuse" throughout their whirlwind relationship.

Earlier in the show, Gomez gave some insight into her decades-long career which began when she was a child.

"This is a big moment for me," she said. "I actually started acting when I was seven, and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some Hollywood icons, [like] Steve Martin, Martin Short and, of course, 'Barney.'

"That was the first show I was on, and now I’m on a show called ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ I was so honored to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short, especially after I Googled them to find out who they were."

Gomez recalled a specific conversation with a friend about the new show who said, "Mmm, that sounds sexy. Any hot co-stars?'"

"And I was like, ‘Depends,'" she joked. "‘Do you love the banjo?'"

She noted it's been "cool" working with SNL legends Short and Martin and "immediately asked for their advice" upon hearing she'd be hosting the show.

"Steve said, ‘Trust no one,’ and Marty said, ‘I think Steve Martin has been using my credit card.'"

One of her "oldest friends," Miley Cyrus, told her to "just be yourself and have fun."