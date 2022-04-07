Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson gifted her 'SNL' costumes they wore during first kiss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is revealing some intimate details about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

On Wednesday, "The Kardashians" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner when she revealed the first time she kissed Davidson was during their Aladdin skit on "Saturday Night Live."

Showing a photo of the stars dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine for the bit, Kimmel asked where the magic carpet they were sitting on ended up.

"What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should," Kimmel, 54, asked Kardashian.

The reality star went on to share that Davidson was already one step ahead.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," Kardashian told Kimmel. "So I do own the rug."

Kimmel went on to share that his team "had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent her" in honor of the famous family's appearance on the late-night show.

"Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?" Kimmel added.

Prior to the family's appearance on Kimmel, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris were featured in an ABC special Wednesday. During her interview with Robin Roberts, the SKIMS founder touched on just how happy she feels in her relationship with the comedian.

"I am a relationship kind of girl for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian said. "Obviously, I want to take my time. But I'm very happy and very content, and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. The rapper has since aired his frustrations with the mother of his children dating Davidson, who is 13 years younger than her.

Following months during which the Yeezy boss had been publicly addressing his divorce proceedings and co-parenting arrangement with his estranged wife in interviews and on social media, West recently told the mother of his children that he is "going away to get help," according to reports.

"For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," a source close to the Kardashians relayed to Page Six.

The insider said it remains to be seen whether West, 44, is planning to check into a treatment center or if he is simply removing himself from the public limelight and social channels.

The reported step back comes in the wake of a recent Instagram ban in which the social media platform suspended West for 24 hours last month after he allegedly violated Meta’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

More recently, the "DONDA" emcee was removed as a performer from Sunday's Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior," a representative for West confirmed.

He's also reportedly no longer going to be headlining Coachella.