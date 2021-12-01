Selena Gomez hits back after fan calls her out for drinking 'excessively' following kidney transplant

Selena Gomez hit back at a social media user who called the musician out for drinking "excessively" despite previously undergoing a kidney transplant.

Gomez, 29, recently shared a TikTok video of herself reacting to Dr. Dawn Bantel, a naturopathic doctor, defining what it medically means to be a "heavy" drinker.

"The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bantel said in the video.

Gomez jokingly bit her nails and mouthed "oh" as she heard Bantel discussing the amount of drinks per week men and women could have. She captioned the TikTok, "It's a joke."

A TikTok user didn't seem to take it as a joke as the individual called Gomez out for drinking "excessively."

"So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn selena," the user wrote.

"It was a joke a—," Gomez responded. The musician has since deleted the comment, according to People magazine.

Gomez first revealed to fans that she had undergone a kidney transplant after the summer of 2017.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," Gomez began her post at the time. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering."

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez wrote. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."