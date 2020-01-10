Selena Gomez reveals what it's like to date in Hollywood

Selena Gomez is pulling back the curtain on what it's like to date in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old actress-singer spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 in an interview that was released on Friday, the same day as her new album, "Rare," debuted.

“If I can be honest, it is so cliché,” Gomez said of the dating scene in Tinseltown. “It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe.”

She continued: "You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun. But the problem with that is that you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself."

The pop star went on to say, "There's almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together.’"

"Or whatever it is. It's like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show," she concluded.

Gomez, who has been previously linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, revealed back in December what she looks for in a guy.

"I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool," she explained in an interview with Capital FM. "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous, but really down to earth and cool."

The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress also noted that it's important her suitors are interested in more than just her fame.

"I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way," said Gomez. "And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way."

On Friday, Gomez shared the exciting news that "Rare," her first record since 2015's "Revival," had dropped.

"HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. 🌈🌸💐 #Rare," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up the album.