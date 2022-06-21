Selena Gomez's viral mascara hack wows fans on TikTok: 'Revolutionary'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selena Gomez has a trick she uses when she applies mascara to her bottom lashes, and it involves an unexpected beauty tool.

The 29-year-old pop singer and actress turns to handy-dandy tweezers when she needs definition added to her bottom lashes.

She demonstrated the technique in a 43-second makeup tutorial she posted to TikTok for her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.

The clip, which is set to the Patsy Cline’s song "Crazy," shows Gomez using the tip of a tweezer probe to collect mascara ink from a wand.

She then presses the tweezer probe together along sections of her bottom lash line – making sure to not smudge it under her eye.

TikTok users took notice of Gomez’s mascara trick and expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

"Yooo that tweezer hack had me," one user wrote

"The tweezer trick is so revolutionary," another commenter wrote. "This is why [you’re] a queen."

"Omg never thought of that tweezer trick," a different user shared. "Gunna use!"

Gomez’s makeup tutorial video has been viewed more than 9.4 million times. It’s also racked up more than 986,700 likes and 7,700 comments.

The beauty entrepreneur has grown her makeup company’s TikTok audience to more than 813,100 followers.