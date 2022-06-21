Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez's viral mascara hack wows fans on TikTok: 'Revolutionary'

Selena Gomez uses a specific beauty tool to apply mascara to her bottom lashes

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selena Gomez has a trick she uses when she applies mascara to her bottom lashes, and it involves an unexpected beauty tool.

The 29-year-old pop singer and actress turns to handy-dandy tweezers when she needs definition added to her bottom lashes.

She demonstrated the technique in a 43-second makeup tutorial she posted to TikTok for her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.

SELENA GOMEZ'S NEW MAKEUP LINE TO RAISE MONEY FOR MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES IN UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES 

The clip, which is set to the Patsy Cline’s song "Crazy," shows Gomez using the tip of a tweezer probe to collect mascara ink from a wand. 

Selena Gomez launched her cosmetics line Rare Beauty in September 2020.

Selena Gomez launched her cosmetics line Rare Beauty in September 2020. ( Richard Shotwell)

She then presses the tweezer probe together along sections of her bottom lash line – making sure to not smudge it under her eye.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Gomez for comment.

KYLIE JENNER DOES CAITLYN JENNER’S MAKEUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN VIRAL VIDEO 

TikTok users took notice of Gomez’s mascara trick and expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

"Yooo that tweezer hack had me," one user wrote

"The tweezer trick is so revolutionary," another commenter wrote. "This is why [you’re] a queen."

VIRAL NAIL POLISH HACK SHOWS HOW YOU CAN GET A QUICK AND EASY MANICURE 

"Omg never thought of that tweezer trick," a different user shared. "Gunna use!"

Selena Gomez has been sharing her passion for makeup with online beauty tutorials.

Selena Gomez has been sharing her passion for makeup with online beauty tutorials. (Reuters)

Gomez’s makeup tutorial video has been viewed more than 9.4 million times. It’s also racked up more than 986,700 likes and 7,700 comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beauty entrepreneur has grown her makeup company’s TikTok audience to more than 813,100 followers. 

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus