Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez deletes Kim Kardashian ad in favor of Taylor Swift selfie

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Selena Gomez just promoted Kim Kardashian’s product on Instagram, only to delete the post in favor of a selfie with Taylor Swift.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a picture of herself in Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear on her Instagram Story on Monday, noting the leotard was “legit so freaking comfortable.”

Shortly after, Gomez deleted the ad and followed up with a selfie featuring Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez shares a heartfelt selfie on Instagram with best friend Taylor Swift after deleting a photo of herself in shapewear by Kim Kardashian.

(Selena Gomez/Instagram)

“My ride or die,” Gomez captioned the image. “I would die for this one.”

“Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Swift and Kardashian have been engaged in an ongoing feud since 2016, when Kardashian’s husband Kanye West dropped a controversial line about the pop star on a track.

Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian involves husband Kanye West, who interrupted the singer's award acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

(Getty)

In the song “Famous,” West said, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---- famous.”

When Swift expressed outrage over the controversial line, Kardashian retaliated by sharing videos of a phone call between Swift and Kanye. The phone call reveals that Kanye received permission to name drop the popular singer.

Swift fired back at Kardashian shortly after the videos were released in 2016 and said that she never approved being called “that b----” in West’s song. She also took issue with being called a liar.

“While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination,” Swift said in response.

Though Gomez didn’t provide a reason for deleting the post, many have speculated it to be a display of respect to her close friend Swift.