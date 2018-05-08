Katy Perry tries to end feud with Taylor Swift

After a nearly five-year feud, it appears that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are finally ready to put their bad blood behind them.

On Tuesday, Swift, 28, shared an Instagram Stories clip of a good-luck card she’d apparently received from Perry, 33, on the opening night of her “Reputation” stadium tour. Enclosed along with the note was an actual olive branch, officially ending the pop duo’s long-simmering rift.

“Hey old friend,” the note appears to read. “I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air.” The words “deeply sorry” are visible as well.

“Thank you Katy,” Swift captioned the video, adding a double-heart emoji.

Though Swift and Perry were once pals who exchanged friendly tweets, their well-documented feud dates back to 2014, when Swift told Rolling Stone that her new song “Bad Blood” was inspired by a female artist who’d stabbed her in the back.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Swift told the magazine. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’ [Then in 2013] she did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ … She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me … I don’t think there would be any personal problem if she weren’t competitive.”

Perry hit back with a diss track of her own, titled “Swish Swish,” and also addressed her issues with Swift during a 2017 “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden.

“Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry told the late-night host. “I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’ But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done.”

Perry also apologized to Swift during an interview on Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global Podcast in 2017. “I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent,” she said. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually … I think it’s time.”

Here’s hoping there’s nothing but “mad love” between the two stars from here on out.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.