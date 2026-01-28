Paris Hilton says she would run for office only if she could 'paint the White House pink'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pink House?

Paris Hilton said this week that the only way she would run for office is if she could "paint the White House pink."

The 44-year-old hotel heiress gave the "Legally Blonde"-esque answer at the end of an interview on " Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" after discussing her political advocacy over the last few years.

"Every time I go out there, they all say that to me," Hilton admitted to the co-hosts after Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, asked her if she’d consider a run for public office. "They say, ‘You get more done than our government.’"

Hager responded, "Wait, that’s not a ‘no,’" to which Hilton cheekily answered, reverting to the nasal voice of the ditzy persona she's said she created and portrayed for so many years: "Only if I can paint the White House pink."

Earlier in the interview, Hilton discussed advocating for the Defiance Act, which led her to Capitol Hill last week.

"It’s so scary with the world of AI because the laws have not caught up with it, and there’s no regulations and people are allowed to make deepfake AI explicit photos and videos of children, women, people all around the world," Hilton explained to the co-hosts.

She continued, "And this Defiance Act would make it so that victims can go into court and sue because there’s no law to regulate it now."

As a mother of two, Hilton said she feels "more protective than ever."

"I want my children to be in a world that is safe, so I’m going to do everything in my power to help make that happen," she said.

Hager replied, laughing, "Well, you could build a ballroom!", referencing President Donald Trump’s controversial new White House ballroom .

Hilton began advocating for children’s rights several years ago after revealing her parents unknowingly put her in an "abusive" boarding school as a child, which she testified about in front of Congress in 2024.

"I’ve now passed two federal bills and almost 20 state laws to protect children," Hilton told the co-hosts.