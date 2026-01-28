Rob Schneider's wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patricia Schneider filed for divorce from Rob Schneider in Maricopa County, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Patricia, 37, quietly filed dissolution of marriage paperwork last month in Arizona to end her 15-year marriage with the former "Saturday Night Live" star.

Rob and Patricia have two minor daughters together, Miranda Scarlett and Madeline Robbie.

ROB SCHNEIDER EXPOSES HOLLYWOOD'S ‘ROT’ AS HE CLAIMS CONSERVATIVE ACTORS FACE INDUSTRY BACKLASH

Fox News Digital has reached out to Schneider's rep for comment.

Schneider was previously married to actress Helena Schneider for three years before their divorce in 2005. He's also father to country singer Elle King.

AMY SCHUMER FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM CHRIS FISCHER AFTER DECLARING 2026 YEAR OF ‘SELF CARE’

Patricia's filing stated the marriage was "irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation," according to People magazine.

The former couple were married in Los Angeles in January 2010.

Schneider praised his ex as "the most incredible woman in the world" in a heartwarming birthday tribute shared on social media last year.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"You make life beautiful," he wrote online. "Thank you for our gorgeous girls and for all your love and laughter and for being the rock of our family.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I will spend the rest of my life loving you with every thing that I am and with every thing I ever can be. You are the woman of my dreams and I love you with all of my heart."