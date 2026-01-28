‘Jeopardy!’ audience stunned after ‘Abbott Elementary’ star drops on-air expletive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" audience members were stunned when Lisa Ann Walter let an expletive slip during a recent episode of the hit game show.

While competing against technology manager Mike Dawson and marketing specialist TJ Fisher on "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" Monday, the 62-year-old actress, who was already trailing by -2,200 points, cursed on air after giving an incorrect answer.

The clue read, "The Detroit News has reported on the quagga species of this type of bivalve, which has devastated the Great Lakes ecosystem."

‘JEOPARDY!’ FANS CALL OUT CONFUSING FINAL JEOPARDY CLUE: ‘NOT THE FIRST WORD I’D USE'

"What is an oyster?" the "Abbott Elementary" star guessed.

"Sorry, not an oyster," host Ken Jennings told her, to which she responded, "What the hell?"

The "Parent Trap" actress's unexpected reaction drew a few laughs and surprised gasps from members of the studio audience, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Walter's on-air slip-up also sparked debate on social media, though many "Jeopardy!" fans defended her reaction as a relatable moment under pressure.

"Did not have Lisa Ann Walter casually breaking the Jeopardy! decorum on my bingo card," one viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Hell isn’t a curse word," another argued. "She’s a lovely person and a fantastic actress. Who cares if she did curse. So many other things that are going on are worse than hearing a curse word."

"She's human. Shocker!" one X user commented.

Walter's gaffe also sparked conversation on Reddit, with one "Jeopardy" viewer writing, "How do we feel about Lisa cursing?"

"Did she say anything other than "hell"?" another fan replied.

'JEOPARDY!' HOST KEN JENNINGS SAYS 2028 CANDIDATE WHO VOWS TO PROSECUTE TRUMP 'REGIME' 'HAS MY VOTE'

"Even people that freak out about cursing don't normally react to stuff like that," another agreed. "Life's gotta be hard if you'll let something that mild get under your skin."

"I curse while watching so much; especially when a contestant gets a wrong response for some BS," one viewer added.

Walter finished the episode with a negative score of –2,600, disqualifying her from competing with her fellow contestants in "Final Jeopardy!"

While Walter may have been disappointed with her performance on her latest episode of "Jeopardy," she had previously won the show when she competed on season two of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in March 2024.

Walter walked away with $1 million in winnings, which she donated to the Entertainment Community Fund, a nonprofit that supports professionals working in the entertainment industry.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the beginning of Monday's episode, Walter revealed that she plans for her "Celebrity Jeopardy!" trophy to hold her ashes after her death.

"I’m going to be buried in it; it’s my urn," the actress said, according to EW. "I fought for it, I won it, and it’s going to go to good use. And I’m not kidding, it is now in my will."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Walter has previously credited her late mother with helping her win "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

During a March 2024 appearance on "Live With Kelly and Mark," Walter said she felt her late mother "came to her" with the answer during Final Jeopardy! and gave her the correct answer. Walter joked that it was the first time her mother had "visited" her since her death, saying she gave her the crucial line, "The butler did it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Walter revealed where her trophy is displayed in her home.

"This incredibly tacky item has been sitting right underneath my television, right in front of my little recliner where I can look at it every day that I watch ‘Jeopardy!’" she revealed. "Front and center."