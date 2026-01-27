Jack Osbourne says martial arts training helped him fight off attackers outside London church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While speaking about his proficiency in Muay Thai, which he describes as Thai kickboxing, Jack Osbourne divulged that he once used his training to get away from some thugs in London.

"I got jumped in London, this was years ago," the 40-year-old told Howie Mandel this week on his "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast after the host asked him if he'd ever used his martial arts skills in real life.

Osbourne said he was walking to a friend’s house one summer night, "and I was crossing this church courtyard and these two guys just came out, and I had to throw down."

While he said one of the guys "didn’t really get into the fray" during the fight, "They just started talking s--- to me — I was on the phone — and I was like ‘What’s the problem here?’ And the guy got in my face, and he was just a little dude."

The father of four explained that he got the guy in a "clench and threw some knees and some elbows and got out of there. You’ve got to watch out for them in London ‘cause they like to stab, so I was like ‘I don’t want to hang out too long with this guy.’"

Osbourne explained that he spent a lot of time in Thailand studying the discipline.

The reality star told the Los Angeles Times in 2017 that he decided to get fit when he was younger, which led to his 2005 show "Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie," where he learned Muay Thai as part of the show.

Osbourne trained at the Fairtex Muay Thai Fitness Camp near Bangkok before he faced off against a veteran Thai boxer known as "The Man," knocking him out eight seconds into the second round.

"I was very impressed with his training," his trainer, Philip Wong, told Thai outlet The Nation at the time. "He behaved and he trained so hard for it... he lost 20 pounds when he was with me."

Osbourne told the same Thai newspaper at the time that he decided to take up the sport to get away from abusing drugs and alcohol.

"At first mum and dad were a little concerned," Osbourne told the newspaper of his famous parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. "But once they came here and saw the training programs — and saw for themselves that I was mentally and physically well-prepared — they were very cool about it all."

Osbourne told Ftxfactory in Thailand in 2008: "I think Muay Thai's kind of a really good combination of just general kind of defensive fighting as well as offensive, you know, you've got your four weapons: fists, elbows, knees and kicks and it's a great standup combat."

Osbourne has continued to stay fit as he gets older, more recently having participated on FOX's 2023 reality series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."