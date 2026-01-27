Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Alan Rickman's widow issues warning about 'difficult' pancreatic cancer symptoms after actor's death

'Harry Potter' actor died at age 69 on Jan. 14, 2016, after six-month battle with pancreatic cancer

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
Alan Rickman's widow, Rima Horton, spoke out on the 10-year anniversary of his death about his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rickman, who was known for his roles in "Die Hard," the "Harry Potter" franchise, "Love Actually," "Robin Hood Prince of Thieves," "Sense and Sensibility" and more, died at age 69 on Jan. 14, 2016, after a six-month fight against the disease.

Horton issued a warning about pancreatic cancer symptoms while appearing on "BBC Breakfast" via The Independent on Tuesday.

Alan Rickman smiling

Alan Rickman died 10 years ago at age 69, after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The biggest problem is that by the time that people find out they've got it, it's too late," she said.

She added, "The symptoms are so difficult to work out. What we're trying to do is raise money for a breathalyzer test which could provide an early diagnosis."

Rima Horton on stage

Rima Horton speaking onstage during "Madly, Deeply: A Celebration Of Alan Rickman" on Oct. 2, 2022, in London. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Horton said chemotherapy extended his life expectancy an extra six months, but noted that the treatment "didn’t cure it."

"He had so much more to give. There were so many more things he could have done," she reflected.

Alan Rickman as the character Snape in "Harry Potter"

Alan Rickman played Professor Severus Snape in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise. (Warner Bros)

All seven Harry Potter hardcover books signed by 12 cast members, including Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Grint, Matthew Lewis and more, will be up for a drawing, according to Pancreatic Cancer UK

Proceeds raised will "help fund life-saving research, campaigning and specialist nurse support," according to the organization.

"Ten years on since he died from pancreatic cancer, we're raising vital funds in his memory to change the future for everyone affected by his devastating disease," the organization's Instagram shared.

Pancreatic cancer's early symptoms include weight loss, light-colored stool or floating stools, dark-colored urine, itching, loss of appetite, belly pain that spreads from the sides to the back and yellowing of the skin and eyes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Alan Rickman with wife Rima Horton

Alan Rickman pictured with his wife, Rima Horton. (Getty Images)

The disease begins as a growth of cells inside the pancreas; the organ is part of the digestive system, and helps make enzymes to digest food, as well as hormones for managing blood sugar, per the website.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network reports that the five-year survival rate is 13% as of January 2026 (for all types of pancreatic cancers combined).

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

