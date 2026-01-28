Kim Kardashian breaks silence on 'crazy' royal photogate drama with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian dished on the "crazy" drama surrounding her family's royal "photogate" involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went noticeably missing from Kris Jenner's party post only hours after the momager shared snaps from her star-studded soirée to celebrate her 70th birthday.

Kim, 45, also shared an image with the As Ever brand founder while Prince Harry stood in the background, a photo that was also deleted from the reality star's account.

While appearing on an episode of her sister's podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, the Skims founder broke her silence on how a "really innocent" post became internet fodder.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY MYSTERIOUSLY VANISH FROM KRIS JENNER'S BIRTHDAY PARTY POSTS

In November, Jenner hosted a James Bond-themed bash at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion to celebrate her milestone day, and invited a number of Hollywood heavyweights to the ritzy event, including Bill Gates, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey and Adele.

The royal couple began their Los Angeles date night nearby at the Baby2Baby Gala, where they were spotted supporting family friend Serena Williams as she was honored with the "Giving Tree Award." The annual event raised a record-breaking $18 million to support Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides basic essential items to children in need.

"Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship," Kim confessed. "We took a photo and then I think we were all going through them, we're all communicating about what we're going to post. We're never ones to post without permission – it's not who we are."

BROOKLYN BECKHAM REPORTEDLY FACES HARSH ULTIMATUM FROM DAVID AND VICTORIA AMID DEEPENING FAMILY RIFT

Khloe added, "We're very respectful."

Kim continued, "We were told that it was totally cool to post and then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party even though it's already up, and then taken down. I think they realized, ugh this was so silly."

The Good American designer noted that Meghan and Harry were party-hopping and had been at "Baby2Baby right before."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's like a charity event, so that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor," Kim said. "So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day."

Kim admitted that "you just gotta laugh at the situation sometimes and just lighten up" while dealing with the social media situation. The pro-active entrepreneur was inspired by the "photogate" and wanted to pitch the idea for something more lucrative.

"If everyone's taking it the wrong way, like lean in," she advised. "I was like, ‘We should do a full SKIMS campaign.’ Take the photo … even just us. I'll shoot you … post it and then delete it like 30 minutes later, and then I say, ‘Oh, sorry. I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"That would have hit so funny … if we just made it light and funny. I think it would have been received differently. I hated how that was received for everyone."

She added, "It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn't have to be."

Representatives for Meghan and Harry declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.