Brooklyn Beckham posts racy Nicola Peltz photos as family feud heats up

All is well in Brooklyn Beckham's world.

Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram to share some photos of his wife Nicola Peltz as the two shared dinner. The post included a racy photo of Peltz in bed. He kept the post playful, adding no caption.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham seems to be going about life as normal while the family feud reportedly continues to escalate behind the scenes.

While David and Victoria have yet to publicly address the privacy breach, sources told People that the couple would still consider reconciliation with their oldest child, under one alleged condition: Peltz is out of Brooklyn's life for good.

"The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture," a source claimed to the outlet. "But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life."

Brooklyn initially called out his pop star mom and soccer player father in a series of scathing Instagram stories.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote in his Jan. 19 social media rant. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old alleged that his parents had been trying to sabotage his relationship with Peltz long before their wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote.

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David share sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, along with daughter Harper, 14.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.