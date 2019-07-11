'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander joins cast Christian-mocking comedy film 'Faith Based'

Former “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander joined the cast of the Christian-mocking new comedy “Faith Based.”

The film comes from director Vincent Masciale and writer Luke Barnett, who have worked with Funny or Die on several projects. The plot follows two filmmakers who set out to make a movie about Christianity and faith with nefarious intentions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alexander, who is best known for his role as George Costanza, will play Nicky Steele, “the eccentric head of a weight loss tea pyramid scheme and hero to Barnett’s character.”

The film will see Barnett and fellow Funny or Die mainstay Tanner Thomason as two misfit pals who realize the market for faith-based filmography is highly lucrative and set out on their quest to make “buckets of cash” with a movie of their own.

Alexander joins an ensemble cast that already includes Lance Reddick, Danielle Nicolet, Carly Craig, Danny Woodburn and Christopher Sanders.

“Faith Based” will mark the second film produced by Masciale and Barnett — their first being “Fear, Inc.” — a horror comedy which debuted in 2016 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Masciale and Barnett’s Lone Suspect company is producing the indie comedy, which doesn’t yet have an official release date. Alexander has had a lot of on-screen roles since his time on “Seinfeld.” Most recently, he appeared on the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon” at CBS and had a role on Fox’s "The Orville.”