'Seinfeld Experience' exhibit to open in New York City later this year

Nearly three decades since leaving television, "Seinfeld" is coming back to New York City.

According to a report from Deadline, "The Seinfeld Experience," a retail store and immersive exhibit, will head to NYC's Gramercy neighborhood later this year, with tickets through February 2020 expected to go on sale "in the coming months."

Per the outlet, the upcoming attraction will include interactive exhibits featuring costumes, set replicas, props, and various memorabilia from the show's original run, along with a retail store offering unique, limited-edition merchandise.

The project was helmed by entertainment producer Superfly, which created music festivals Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, as well as comedy festival Clusterfest.

"We’re thrilled to bring 'The Seinfeld Experience' to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters," Superfly co-founder Jonathan Mayers told Deadline. "A show as iconic as 'Seinfeld' should be celebrated with an experience that truly matches its legacy and enduring influence."

Jerry Seinfeld also spoke to the outlet about the upcoming exhibit, saying that more people will now get to live his "Seinfeld experience."

"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience," he said. "Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly ’90s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."

Seinfeld's latest project is the upcoming 11th season of his "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" interview series, which drops on Netflix next month.