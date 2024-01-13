‘Seinfeld’ actor Peter Crombie dead at 71: ex-wife

Peter Crombie, best known for his role as "Crazy" Joe Davola on "Seinfeld" has died. He was 71.

"It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning," his ex-wife Nadine Kijner shared on Instagram.



"Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul."

Crombie’s former spouse accompanied her tribute with sweet photos of the couple during their wedding day. The two were all smiles as the actor held his ex-wife and he fed her cake. The last photo of Crombie and Kijner was the two of them sharing a kiss at the altar.

The late actor battled a short illness on Wednesday morning, his ex-wife said, according to People via TMZ. No further details on Crombie’s death have been revealed.

Kijner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Other heartfelt tributes poured in for Crombie, including his friend and comedian Lewis Black.

"Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie. He was a gifted artist," Black shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him."

Crombie was famously known for his role in "Seinfeld," as his character consistently terrorized Jerry Seinfeld. He played "Crazy" Joe Davola in five episodes of the popular sitcom from 1992 until 1993.

His other television and film credits include "House of Frankenstein," "My Dog Skip," the 1987 movie "Broken Vows," "L.A. Firefighters," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "As the World Turns" and "Law & Order," according to IMDB.

Before his death, Crombie’s most recent role in 2000 was Detective Moody in the series "Walker, Texas Ranger."