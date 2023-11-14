‘Seinfeld’ star Jason Alexander addresses reboot rumors: ‘No one called me’

Twenty-five years after "Seinfeld" ended, a reboot may be in the works – but it's unclear if the original cast will all be featured.

Jason Alexander, 64, who played the beloved George Constanza, weighed in after his co-star Jerry Seinfeld, 69, hinted at the popular sitcom’s resurgence.

"There is only one reason for that rumor. Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Jerry] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.’ Good for you. I don’t know anything about it… No one called me," Alexander told Extra.

"Apparently, they don’t need George, and they may not need Elaine ’cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it."

Last month, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 62, who played Elaine Benes for nine seasons, also seemed confused by the rumors that "Seinfeld" might return.

"Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night," Louis-Dreyfus admitted to The Guardian at the time, days after Jerry hinted that he and co-creator Larry David were working on something that would entice "Seinfeld" fans.

"And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about," she added, in a bizarre response.

The reboot rumors swirled after Jerry performed a comedy act in Boston in October. The comedian was answering questions from the fans, one of whom asked if he liked how his show ended.



"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret. Here’s what I’ll tell you. OK? But you can’t tell anybody," Jerry told the crowd, per an Instagram video shared by Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Pizzuti Henry.

"Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So, you’ll see," he teased the audience.

The iconic sitcom ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, airing 180 episodes – and many fans wanted the hit show to continue, but Jerry felt differently at the time.

"I remember when I was in the ninth season, and I was thinking maybe it's time to wrap this up, and I remember inviting Michael [Richards] and Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and Jason [Alexander] to my dressing room… we all just sat there and we stared at each other," Jerry told reporters during a press conference in 2021.

"I went, ‘I was thinking maybe this is our moment to make a good exit. We've had a lot of good fortune here. Maybe we shouldn't push our luck too far.' And we all agreed that this was the right moment," he continued.

"And I remember it's the only time we all got together in a dressing room, the four of us, to make that decision. That was powerful, I remember that… I remember because as soon as we all agreed, that was it. You know, if the four of us agreed, I know it wasn't going to go further," Seinfeld recalled.

Dubbed the "show about nothing," "Seinfeld" follows four friends living in Manhattan. The series was nominated for 68 Emmy Awards, won 10, and is widely regarded as one of the best comedies of all time.