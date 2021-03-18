Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco jabs cancel culture with St. Patrick's Day message

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco took a shot at cancel culture this week in a viral video about St. Patrick's Day that he posted to social media.

"I’m taking a big risk here. I don’t even know if I can say this," Maniscalco said in the Instagram video.

"This could jeopardize the whole thing right now, but I can’t stay silent any longer."

He then took a deep breath and said, "Happy St. Patrick’s Day" before asking if that was OK.

"There’s Patrick, did he do something?" Maniscalco asked. "Did we dig up something on him? What’d he do?"

He then went on to ask, "We OK with the color green?"

"Four-leaf clover, we all right with that?" Maniscalco continued. "Leprechauns, how about that? The leprechaun's got to go right? Something wrong with him? The green and the brown beard, someone got a problem?"

Maniscalco then noted sarcastically that "you shouldn’t have a pot of gold because he’s fortunate and he worked hard and he made money so he’s got to give his gold to everybody else."

"You tell me what I can and cannot say," he concluded before asking, "Aren’t you embarrassed?"

The Instagram video had garnered more than 409,500 views as of Thursday evening.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt all weighed in on the video.

CHRIS HARRISON REPLACED ON 'BACHELORETTE' BY KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS FOR UPCOMING SEASON

Doocy noted that it was almost inevitable that someone would get offended by the video.

Kilmeade jokingly said that St. Patrick "got snakes out of Ireland" and "maybe there’s a snake crowd that wants the snakes back in Ireland. That could be it. We have to look at something like that."

Earhardt chimed in saying, "We have to able to laugh at ourselves."

"This cancel culture has gone so far," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In January 2019, Maniscalco reportedly recorded the highest-grossing event by a comedian in North America.

The comedian played four shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City and sold the most tickets in a weekend for any comedy engagement in the history of the venue, according to Billboard.