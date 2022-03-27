Sean Penn threatens to destroy Oscars if Zelenksyy not invited to Academy Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Sean Penn threatened to "smelt" his Oscars if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn’t asked to speak at the Academy Awards.

"If it comes back to it, I will smelt [my Oscar awards] in public," Penn told CNN on Saturday afternoon . "I pray that’s not what’s happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, that have [decided against checking] with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m just going to hope that that’s not what’s happened. I hope [every attendee] walks out if it is."

The 94th Academy Awards will be held Sunday evening. Penn said "it is my understanding that a decision has been made not" to invite Zelenksyy to speak .

"If the [Academy has] elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people and every bit of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history," he said.

Penn has previously won two Oscars for his performances in 2003's "Mystic River" and 2008's "Milk." Penn met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine last month while filming a documentary in the country.

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer revealed this month that she floated event organizers find "a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape" for the ceremony.

"I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars," Schumer explained on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show last week.