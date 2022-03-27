Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oscars
Published

Sean Penn threatens to destroy Oscars if Zelenksyy not invited to Academy Awards

'I will smelt [my Oscar awards] in public,' Penn says

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Amy Schumer suggests Zelenskyy Zoom into the Oscars Video

Amy Schumer suggests Zelenskyy Zoom into the Oscars

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo discusses Amy Schumer suggesting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Zoom into the Oscars during Friday Follies on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Sean Penn threatened to "smelt" his Oscars if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn’t asked to speak at the Academy Awards. 

"If it comes back to it, I will smelt [my Oscar awards] in public," Penn told CNN on Saturday afternoon. "I pray that’s not what’s happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, that have [decided against checking] with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m just going to hope that that’s not what’s happened. I hope [every attendee] walks out if it is."

SEAN PENN ARRIVES IN UKRAINE TO FILM DOCUMENTARY ON RUSSIAN INVASION

Sean  Penn discussed masculinity in American culture.

Sean  Penn discussed masculinity in American culture. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 94th Academy Awards will be held Sunday evening. Penn said "it is my understanding that a decision has been made not" to invite Zelenksyy to speak.

"If the [Academy has] elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people and every bit of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history," he said. 

SEAN PENN WALKED 'MILES' TO POLAND BORDER FOR DOCUMENTARY ON UKRAINE-RUSSIA CRISIS

Penn has previously won two Oscars for his performances in 2003's "Mystic River" and 2008's "Milk." Penn met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine last month while filming a documentary in the country. 

Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. 

Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS )

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer revealed this month that she floated event organizers find "a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape" for the ceremony. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars," Schumer explained on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show last week.

Trending