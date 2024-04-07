Sean 'Diddy' Combs smiles at phone and enjoys a glass of wine as legal troubles continue to build

Almost two weeks after two of his properties were raided by Homeland Security, Sean "Diddy" Combs appears unbothered.

The music and business mogul was photographed outside his Star Island home in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, wearing a white t-shirt and smiling at his phone.

At a different point in the day, Combs switched clothes, once again appearing outside his home.

While wearing the new outfit, including a shirt that read "Miracle" on it, Combs enjoyed a glass of wine

MODEL NAMED AS SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS' SEX WORKER IN LAWSUIT SLAMS CLAIM: 'FALSE ALLEGATIONS'

Combs has been primarily staying at his Florida home since the raids, attracting attention as he appears to casually go about town.

The new photos come as all aspects of Combs' life come under scrutiny in the wake of the Homeland Security raid on two of his mansions, one in Los Angeles and one in Miami, in what law enforcement sources told Fox News was part of a federal human trafficking probe.

The Sean John founder declared his innocence and denied the "meritless accusations" waged against him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to the federal investigation, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper is facing a lawsuit, filed in February, from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a music producer, claiming that he had lived with Diddy for extended periods of time and accused Combs of sexual assault and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes.

On Thursday, Combs was named in a new lawsuit against his son, Christian Combs. Christian is accused of sexual assault by a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh, and she claims Combs aided and abetted his son after the incident.

Aaron Dyer, the attorney for Sean and Christian Combs told Fox News Digital, "We have not seen this woman’s claim, but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit – which has yet to be served."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, Combs also faced a lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Cassie, accusing him of rape and abuse. One day after she filed the claim, they reached a settlement and she dropped the lawsuit.

However, three more women came forward with claims just before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Combs denied any wrongdoing, and in a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time said, "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Emily Trainham contributed to this report.