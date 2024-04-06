Model named as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex worker in lawsuit slams claim: 'False allegations'

A model has denied accusations that she was one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex workers after being named in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a male music producer against the rapper.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., a producer on Combs' latest studio album, " The Love Album: Off the Grid, " alleged the Bad Boy Records founder "bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend."

Jones claimed that Instagram model Jade Ramey was one of three women who were "paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," Ramey told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

She continued, "How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion."

"What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion," Ramey added.

"We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you."

Ramey and Combs, 54, were first linked in December 2022 when they were pictured kissing during a dinner date in Malibu.

In addition to Ramey, Jones also named Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, commonly known as "Daphne Joy," who is the ex-girlfriend of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Last month, Joy, who was photographed with Combs in Miami Beach in 2021, refuted the claims on Instagram.

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination," Joy wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram Story.

"I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney," she added.

Jones filed an updated suit March 25 after filing the original in New York's federal court in February. That filing came weeks after Combs settled a separate lawsuit with ex-girlfriend, Cassie , who accused him of rape.

In the lawsuit, Jones alleged that the rapper had sexually assaulted him and forced him to perform sex acts with prostitutes. He accused Combs of unsolicited groping and sexual touching of his anus on multiple occasions and also described several scenarios of inappropriate work conditions.

At the time of the filing, Combs' lawyer disputed Jones' claims, calling them "pure fiction" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," attorney Shawn Holley said.

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Last month, Homeland Security raided Combs' properties in Miami Beach and Los Angeles. During the raids, Combs' phones were seized, sources told NBC News. Authorities also allegedly took possession of firearms from Combs' homes, the outlet reported.

A U.S. official previously confirmed to Fox News the raids were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation, although it's unclear if Combs is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

Comb's attorney, Aaron Dyer, later issued a statement denouncing the raid as a "witch hunt."

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation , neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," Dyer said.

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

On Thursday, Combs appeared carefree as he was photographed biking around Miami Beach before returning to his home in the exclusive Star Island community.

