Sean 'Diddy' Combs bikes around Miami Beach, appearing carefree days after federal raids

Embattled hip-hop mogul and pop culture icon Sean "Diddy" Combs stretched his wings Thursday, striking out on a bike from his home in the exclusive Star Island community of Miami.

The Bad Boy Records founder was seen in all black, except for bright orange earbuds, as he took a spin on a sunny afternoon.

Combs, 54, spent about 45 minutes cycling through the waterfront city before he returned home.

At one point, video shows he pulled over on the side of the road to pose with fans, who cheered him on before he peddled away and high-fived the next set of onlookers.

Last week, Homeland Security Investigations led two raids on his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, in what law enforcement sources told Fox News was part of a federal human trafficking probe.

Combs has been staying at his South Florida home with friends and family since the raids, attracting gawkers and photographers who have kept an eye on his backyard waterfront.

His ex, Misa Hylton, accused authorities of excessive force in the raids and released edited home security video that showed armored vehicles and agents in tactical gear rushing onto the property.

One officer can be seen knocking a surveillance camera off of its mount. Others swarm inside, detaining individuals, two of whom Hylton identified as two of Combs' sons, Justin and Christian.

"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," she wrote.

The search warrants came months after his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura leveled accusations against Combs, including sex trafficking, sex assault and physical abuse, in a civil lawsuit.

The 54-year-old billionaire has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

Although Combs and Ventura settled their lawsuit, at least three other women and a male music producer have lobbed similar accusations in court filings of their own.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, the producer who worked on Diddy's latest record, "The Love Album," claimed he was sexually assaulted and insinuated that the mogul may have covered up a shooting in a recording studio.

Combs' attorney called Jones' lawsuit "pure fiction."

"Lil Rod (Rodney Jones) is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Combs' lawyer, Shawn Holley, previously told Fox News Digital.

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."