Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bikes around Miami Beach, appearing carefree days after federal raids

Diddy leaves exclusive Star Island for Miami Beach workout

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Were Diddy's sons mistreated during home raid? Video

Were Diddy's sons mistreated during home raid?

Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh weighs in on new footage released of raid on Diddy's homes, on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Embattled hip-hop mogul and pop culture icon Sean "Diddy" Combs stretched his wings Thursday, striking out on a bike from his home in the exclusive Star Island community of Miami.

The Bad Boy Records founder was seen in all black, except for bright orange earbuds, as he took a spin on a sunny afternoon.

Combs, 54, spent about 45 minutes cycling through the waterfront city before he returned home.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE: SON'S LAWYER SLAMS FEDS FOR ‘DIRTYING’ JURY POOL, LEAKS

P Diddy looks at the camera wearing sunglasses as he rides his bicycle.

Sean "Diddy" Combs rides a bicycle from his home across the Star Island Bridge in Miami Beach, Florida, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The hip-hop magnate's South Florida home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement last month as part of a federal investigation. (Romain Maurice/Mega for fox News Digital)

At one point, video shows he pulled over on the side of the road to pose with fans, who cheered him on before he peddled away and high-fived the next set of onlookers. 

Last week, Homeland Security Investigations led two raids on his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, in what law enforcement sources told Fox News was part of a federal human trafficking probe.

P Diddy rides has bicycle with arms outstretched wearing sunglasses.

Sean "Diddy" Combs rides a bicycle from his home across the Star Island Bridge in Miami Beach, Florida, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The hip-hop magnate's South Florida home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement last month as part of a federal investigation. (Romain Maurice/Mega for Fox News Digital)

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ACCUSERS CAN'T BE SILENCED BY NONDISCLOSURE AGREEMENTS IN TRAFFICKING PROBE: EXPERTS

Combs has been staying at his South Florida home with friends and family since the raids, attracting gawkers and photographers who have kept an eye on his backyard waterfront.

Boaters pass by rapper Diddy’s home in Miami, Florida

Boaters pass by rapper Diddy’s home in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The hip-hop magnate's South Florida home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement last month as part of a federal investigation. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

His ex, Misa Hylton, accused authorities of excessive force in the raids and released edited home security video that showed armored vehicles and agents in tactical gear rushing onto the property.

P Diddy looks at the camera wearing sunglasses as he rides his bicycle.

Sean "Diddy" Combs rides a bicycle from his home across the Star Island Bridge in Miami Beach, Florida, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The hip-hop magnate's South Florida home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement last month as part of a federal investigation. (Romain Maurice/Mega for Fox News Digital)

One officer can be seen knocking a surveillance camera off of its mount. Others swarm inside, detaining individuals, two of whom Hylton identified as two of Combs' sons, Justin and Christian.

"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," she wrote.

The search warrants came months after his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura leveled accusations against Combs, including sex trafficking, sex assault and physical abuse, in a civil lawsuit.

Tactical officers detain men inside Diddy's mansion

Officers in tactical gear and carrying rifles removed the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs during the execution of a search warrant last week in this still from surveillance video posted to Instagram by their mother, the fashion designer Misa Hylton. (@misahylton/Instagram)

The 54-year-old billionaire has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE: RECORD LABEL FIRES BACK AFTER MALE MUSIC PRODUCER ACCUSES MOGUL OF SEX ASSAULT

Although Combs and Ventura settled their lawsuit, at least three other women and a male music producer have lobbed similar accusations in court filings of their own.

Stevie J and a guest are seen walking outside of rapper Diddy’s home in Miami, Florida

Stevie J and a guest are seen walking outside of rapper Diddy’s home in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The hip-hop magnate's South Florida home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement last month as part of a federal investigation. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, the producer who worked on Diddy's latest record, "The Love Album," claimed he was sexually assaulted and insinuated that the mogul may have covered up a shooting in a recording studio.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Diddy and Cassie sit on a couch

Cassie claimed that she had endured more than a decade of abuse at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Getty Images)

Combs' attorney called Jones' lawsuit "pure fiction."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lil Rod (Rodney Jones) is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Combs' lawyer, Shawn Holley, previously told Fox News Digital.

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports

Trending