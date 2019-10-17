Scotty McCreery, wife Gabi credit faith in God as secret to a happy marriage

Country singer Scotty McCreery and wife, Gabi Dugal, believe their faith in God is what’s behind their healthy and happy marriage.

Speaking on Caroline Hobby’s “Get Real” podcast, Gabi explained that she and the “American Idol” winner’s relationship has been a “God thing” since they first met each other when they were very young.

"It's really a God thing that we got together," she explained to the host (via Taste of Country). “His love shines brighter through us together more than us separate. It has been so cool to see how much His love shines through us."

EXCLUSIVE: SCOTTY MCCREERY CELEBRATES SUCCESS OF 'FIVE MORE MINUTES,' DEBUTS NEW MUSIC VIDEO

"Our faith is a big part of our relationship," she continued. “Our parents raised us both to know that we are full in ourselves on our own and that’s something I really love about us. We know who we were before we got married. We knew who we were in Christ before we got married.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two North Carolina natives tied the knot in June 2018 after more than six years of dating. In addition to their faith, they shared with the outlet that the secret to a happy marriage for them is regular dates.

SCOTTY MCCREERY: 'YOU WON'T SEE ANY TWERKING FROM ME'

“It’s the one-on-one time...to reconnect and talk about what’s going on in both of our lives,” Scotty said in July.

“Our dates are not too extravagant,” he continued. “We like to go out to eat, and a lot of times that will end with ice cream afterwards.”

However, he shared that Gabi’s dream date would involve a trip to Paris to visit the Eiffel Tower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have Eiffel Towers all over the house,” he said.