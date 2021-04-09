Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest

Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker appears to be getting serious.

The Blink-182 drummer and music producer, 45, received some new ink featuring Kardashian's first name.

The 41-year-old reality star flaunted her beau's new tattoo on her Instagram with an up-close photo of the tat with her hand and freshly manicured nails placed just underneath it.

Kardashian was coy by not providing a caption for the snapshot, but her friends seemed to approve.

"Goals," TikTok star and Kardashian's good friend Addison Rae commented.

"rare," Kim Kardashian's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd wrote along with a black heart emoji.

Barker also reacted, also with a black heart emoji.

"Oh em geee another Kourtney breaks the internet day with just her hand," Scotty Cunha commented.

Kardashian seemed to confirm their romance back in February when she shared a photo of her hand intertwined with Barker's.

The two are longtime friends and neighbors. Their kids often play together, and the famed drummer has even made brief appearances on the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in the past.

Kardashian shares three children -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 -- with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares two children -- Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15 -- with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker was also previously married to Melissa Kennedy.