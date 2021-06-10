'KUWTK' reunion trailer: Kourtney Kardashian says Scott Disick's 'substance abuse' was a 'deal-breaker'

The Kardashian-Jenner family is in the hot seat and answering fans' tough questions.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special is being hosted by Andy Cohen and no topic is off-limits. The sisters are faced with inquiries into their personal lives, relationships, breakups, and exes.

"For the first time ever, I'm grilling the Kardashian-Jenners," Cohen says in the promo. The special airs on June 17 on E!.

"Why is the show coming to an end?" Cohen asks. Momager Kris Jenner replies, "We're all feeling a little overwhelmed, we've done it for so long."

Cohen then asks Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Scott Disick, 38, about why their relationship didn't work out.

"Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn't shared so much of it?" he says.

"Probably, but I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker," Kourtney reveals.

Scott admits, "I was pretty irresponsible." He's struggled with alcohol addiction and has admitted himself into rehab more than once.

Cohen then turns to Khloe Kardashian, "When Tristan first cheated on you, how did you know it will be done again?" to which we'll have to wait for the answer.

Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner is also brought up. "Kris, have you forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated you?" he wonders.

The Kar-Jenners announced they were ending their long-running show back in September 2020.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian said via Instagram .

"Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today," she wrote. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

But the family isn't going anywhere. They signed an exclusive deal with Hulu and will be creating more original content for the streaming platform in the near future.