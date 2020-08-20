Scheana Shay alleges she had 'throuple' with John Mayer and good female friend

Scheana Shay recently made a stunning revelation about a past relationship.

During ACTIONPARK MEDIA's Flashbacks podcast on Wednesday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star said she had an alleged "throuple" with musician John Mayer and a good female friend, Stacie Adams.

A rep for Mayer was unavailable for comment when reached by Fox News. Fox News has reached out to Adams for comment.

In the podcast, Shay alleges she met Mayer in 2008 at the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills, Calif., while she was a waitress and bartender. The reality TV star said she was working a private birthday party hosted by Mayer, who at the time was dating Jennifer Aniston.

'VANDERPUMP RULES' STAR SCHEANA SHAY REVEALS SHE SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE

"I'm working this party, and I end up getting wasted with them," claimed Shay. "Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot ... I walked Jennifer to the bathroom at one point and then they invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

Shay said she never made it to Aniston's house because she was "too drunk" to drive but after Mayer broke up with the "Friends" star a few weeks later, he got Shay's number.

She was living with Adams, who starred on "The Hills," and alleged they would hang out together at Mayer's house. Eventually, it turned into something more.

REALITY STAR SCHEANA SHAY APOLOGIZES AFTER RECEIVING BACKLASH OVER CORONAVIRUS TWEETS

"This went on for about six months, that we hung out. It just became kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention," she claimed.

Shay said she started to became "a little jealous" of Adams when she found out that Mayer "liked her" more. "I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting.' And even after [he] and I stopped talking, they continued talking," she explained.

Then Shay revealed she was "fired" from her job at the club because she was talking openly about the "throuple."

JENNIFER ANISTON, JOHN MAYER DINE AT SAME HOLLYWOOD RESTAURANT YEARS AFTER HIGH-PROFILE BREAKUP

"Stacie and I were talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard," Shay said, adding that the woman called the owner about it. Shay said employees "weren't allowed to fraternize with members" and Mayer was a New York member at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shay then went to work as a server at Villa Blanca, co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, which led to her being cast on "VPR."

"So if it wasn’t for John Mayer, I wouldn't be on Vanderpump Rules," she joked. "I never would have left that, that was one of the best jobs, still, that I've ever had at a restaurant."