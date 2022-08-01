Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller star in upcoming Kristin Scott Thomas movie 'My Mother's Wedding'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson and "The Lost City of Z" actress Sienna Miller are playing sisters in the upcoming movie "My Mother's Wedding." The movie is directed by Kristin Scott Thomas, who is making her directorial debut with the film.

The drama is about three sisters who return to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, Diana. The sisters are very different from each other with Georgina as a nurse, Victoria as a Hollywood star and Katherine as a captain in the Royal Navy.

The movie also stars Emily Beecham, who plays one of the sisters and Scott Thomas herself who plays their mother Diana. This is the third time that she has played Johansson's mother in a movie. The first time was in "The Horse Whisperer" and the second was in "The Other Boleyn Girl." "Directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating," Scott Thomas said in a statement.

Although this is Scott Thomas' directorial debut, she is an Oscar nominated actress and has been in movies like "The English Patient," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Gosford Park" and "Darkest Hour." Scott Thomas also was a co-writer of this film with John Micklethwait.

"I have wanted to direct for a long time and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard," Scott Thomas said. A first look image of "My Mother's Wedding" was released showing the three sisters, Johansson, Miller and Beecham all sitting around a dinner table.

The movie is produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Other actors in the movie include Freida Pinto, Sindhu Vee, Joshua McGuire, Mark Stanley, Thibault de Montalembert and Samson Kayo. Multiple sources have reported that principal photography for the movie has wrapped, but there is currently no release date for the fiIm.