Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Tiffani Thiessen has raised children who do not hold back.

The actress, known for roles in shows like "Saved by the Bell" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," has also developed a second career as a cookbook author, but despite the work she has put in to developing those skills, she admits that her own kids are sometimes her toughest critics.

Thiessen has teamed up with Diamond Crystal Salt Co. to promote their new Baking Salt and appeared at the Salty Swap Holiday Baking Event in Santa Monica on Nov. 28 to do some work with the new product.

‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ STAR TIFFANI THIESSEN ‘FELL IN LOVE’ WITH ICE PLUNGING AS SHE NEARS 50

Ahead of the event, she told Fox News Digital, "I enjoy the process of cooking. I enjoy being with people and cooking together. I enjoy putting meals down and gathering around the table with food … We all just celebrated Thanksgiving. It's one of my favorite times, you know, to celebrate food."

She added, "It's one of those things that I truly do have a passion for and I have had since I was a little girl because I have big memories of me as a little girl being in the kitchen with all the women in my family. And that's kind of where the love started."

When asked about the toughest food critic in her family, she did not hesitate in answering with a laugh, "My children!"

"My husband will eat anything," she said. "And I mean literally anything. But my kids. Oh, they're brutally honest."

TIFFANI THIESSEN SAYS SHE FEELS ‘AT EASE' ABOUT AGING AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY: ‘NOT REALLY GIVING A S---’

Thiessen has been married to actor Brady Smith since 2005. They share two children, a daughter named Harper, 13, and a son named Holt, 8.

"Any time I try to throw vegetables in, sometimes they're not super happy with it, but I sneak it in every now and then," she explained. "And it's funny, you know, they're actually pretty good eaters, I have to say. I'm pretty proud of them, especially like we just traveled to New York for Thanksgiving and I was really excited to see them kind of get out of their comfort zone from our normal menus, you know, what we would do at home."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She said that they had mushrooms there and tried duck for the first time during their trip.

"I'm very, very proud of them for always trying at least something," she said. "I don't expect them to love everything I want them to try, but I do ask them to try."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to having her kids try new foods, Thiessen explained that she also gets them to help her out in the kitchen, namely for her favorite holiday dish: cookies.

She called cookies her "number one" dish "because it's so versatile … You've got so many different types of cookies you can make for the holidays. I have two children, so it's always really a fun activity to do with my kids. It's a great way to gift during the holidays for like a really fun, homemade gift. They're easy to package … cookies are my definite number one."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About her plans for the holidays, she told Fox News Digital, "I'm going to be home. I'm going to be in PJs a lot. I'm going to hug and snuggle my kids. We're going to watch movies and we're going to bake."