'Saved by the Bell' star Tiffani Thiessen 'fell in love' with ice plunging as she nears 50

Tiffani Thiessen is welcoming change.

The actress will celebrate her 50th birthday in January, and as she moves toward that milestone, she tells Fox News Digital that she's "embracing it."

Admitting that she feels more confident now than ever, Thiessen said, "I don't really know why. I think I have theories on why. I think because, you know, in my 30s and my 40s, I felt like a lot of my energy and my time was toward meeting my husband and having children and really putting a lot of effort and time and focus into those people in my life where now that I'm more settled, you know, and I've been married for a while and my kids are a little bit older, I feel like I can put back a little more self time into myself… time for me."

TIFFANI THIESSEN SAYS SHE FEELS ‘AT EASE’ ABOUT AGING AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY: ‘NOT REALLY GIVING A S---’

Thiessen, who, in addition to acting, is a cookbook author, has teamed up with Diamond Crystal Salt Co. to promote their new Baking Salt. She hosted the brand's Salty Swap Holiday Baking Event on Nov. 28 in Santa Monica.

She explained to Fox News Digital that Diamond Crystal salt is what she uses at home, and she said she's "super excited" about the new product geared toward baking, saying, "They have invented something that's pretty doggone crazy and amazing."

Although she does enjoy baking as well as cooking in general, Thiessen said there's "a definite balance" that she strives for between her love of preparing food and her desire to stay fit.

"I always believe in sort of an 80-20% kind of ratio in my world, like that's how I've always done it, I try," she said before adding, "I do enjoy cooking."

When it comes to staying healthy, the "Saved by the Bell" star described, "I work out… I drink lots of water. I try to take care of my body and my mind because I do believe that both go hand in hand with being healthy all over."

She added, "I want my kids to see that I take care of myself, you know, on the inside and on the outside."

In addition to going to the gym and hiking, she said she's "very much into ice plunging," a popular trend that involves a person submerging their body into cold water – the temperature can vary, but it's typically between 50 and 60 degrees. The practice is said to have numerous health benefits, and other celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Zac Efron are fans of it as well.

Thiessen said she's "gotten very much into that in the last couple of years," and explained that the first time she did it was with her in-laws, who are "in the health business."

"It was hard," she confessed, "But I was obsessed with how I felt afterward… it's become extremely popular in the last year and the health benefits are pretty, pretty amazing with what it can do for you."

She said she's "always open to trying new things, especially if the science is there, and it shows that it's actually really good for you. I'm always open to trying it."

Now that she's nearing 50, Thiessen told Fox News Digital, "I just feel a little more … not so fussy about all the stuff that I felt like I was probably a little more fussy about in my 30s and 40s. I don't know. It's kind of like, ‘Here it is.'"

She added, "I'm going to be 50 in a couple of months… and I'm embracing it. I'm really embracing it as best as I could."