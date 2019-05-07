Tiffani Thiessen's husband Brady Smith reveals she made the first move: 'She leaned in and laid one on me'

Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith have been married for 14 years, and now they’re opening up about the early days of their courtship.

The couple recently sat down for an interview about their new children’s book “You’re Missing It” when the topic of their marriage came up. Thiessen revealed that they met while working on set together and that Smith was the first to get up the courage to ask her out on a date. However, when it came to moving things forward as a couple, it was Thiessen who made the first real move.

“Obviously I wanted to kiss her but I wasn’t gonna be that dude that tries to kiss on the first date. But then she leaned in and laid one on me,” Smith told Yahoo Lifestyle. “And I don’t even remember the drive home.”

“Baby, you just swept me off my feet,” she added. “What can I say?”

Living in the moment is an important thing for the couple these days. In their new book, they hope to show parents that they’re often missing the smaller moments in their kids’ lives.

“Our book is about a father who’s on the phone and his son is just trying to get him to look up and just not miss the little things, the wonderful things in life,” Smith said.

“I think sometimes when you see those simple things through the eyes of kids, it’s kind of amazing,” Thiessen added.

She explained that the book was born out of a time when she noticed her husband pushing their kid on the swing with one hand while he checked his phone with the other.