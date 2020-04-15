'Saved by the Bell' reboot trailer reunites original cast members

"Saved by the Bell" is back.

The popular 1990s high school-set sitcom has gotten the reboot treatment by NBC's upcoming streaming service Peacock, which released the reboot's first teaser trailer on Wednesday.

Several of the original cast members such as Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their roles in the show.

The teaser focuses on Lopez's A.C. Slater, who has returned to Bayside High School as the new gym teacher.

"Remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater asks Berkley's Jessie.

Jessie replies: "Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?"

The show will also feature some of the children of the original characters, including the son of Gosselaar's character, Zack. Jessie's son will also appear.

"When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl," Slater tells one of the boys. "Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!"

The trailer also features several of the new Bayside students delivering singers comparable to the original show.

No release date for the show was announced, but Peacock is expected to begin offering content in July, according to the New York Times.