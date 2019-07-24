'Saved by the Bell' star Mario Lopez reflects on 30th anniversary of show

The first episode of "Saved by the Bell" premiered on August 20, 1989, on NBC and now, nearly 30 years after the beloved teen sitcom first aired, actor and entertainment TV host Mario Lopez is reflecting on the milestone.

The 45-year-old new face of "Access Hollywood" joked he has "no idea" what made it so popular and why audiences are still streaming it.

"It was a kids' show," he told Fox News. "It had a diverse cast and there was an innocence to it, a nostalgia. My own kids don't even like the show."

Lopez added that he didn't even take any props from the Bayside High School set as a keepsake: "No, I didn't keep any of the props from the set but I think my mom took some stuff."

Lopez, his wife, Courtney, and their two older kids, son Dominic, 5½, and daughter, Gia, 8½, grew by one just two weeks ago with the arrival of their new baby, son Santino.

"The kids are obsessed with the baby right now. So far, so good but the baby is only two weeks old," he said of their new family dynamic. "We're all pretty happy right now."

Lopez, anticipating the start of school, has partnered with Office Depot, to help his kids with the transition.

"[Gia and Dominic] are going to start to go to the same school and we want them to be as prepared as possible," he said of shopping for supplies. "They're very excited about that and they like school."

The host also appreciates how the store is a one-stop shop, which alleviates stress in his busy life.

"My schedule is pretty unpredictable and my wife is understanding and supportive of everything and makes it easier," he praised. "I try to include my family in as much stuff as I can but you also have to carve out time because you don't want to go home and give [your family] leftovers."

As for seeing their dad rub elbows with celebrities at movie premieres and award show red carpets, Lopez says his kids aren't really that phased by it.

"They're kinda interested in [my career]," he admitted. "I think they think everyone's dad just goes to movie premieres."

He’s also busy hosting a new show on HGTV, called "Supersize My Pool," which focuses on pool and backyard transformations.

"I'm a big home guy and my wife and mom love to watch renovation shows HGTV," he said. "I just love that we get to take care of families, in this case, those with busted up pools.

"We get to not only fix people's pools but give them a whole new backyard. Making people happy is a pretty cool feeling and a lot of fun."