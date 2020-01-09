'Saved by the Bell' star Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprising role in series reboot: report

A deal that brings Mark-Paul Gosselaar back to a reassembled “Saved by the Bell” cast has been finalized, and the next step in the revival process is currently in motion to land former star Tiffani Thiessen, according to a new report.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the “Mixed-ish” star closed a deal with Peacock, the upcoming streaming service from NBC, on Thursday to return to the series for its “Saved by the Bell” revival that will see Zack Morris in all his preppy glory as the now-governor of California, who navigates an onslaught of criticism for closing too many low-income high schools and offering to funnel the embattled students to other better-performing schools -- which will obviously include Bayside High.

Insiders familiar with the deal told THR that the former “Franklin and Bash” star will appear in no more than three episodes of the beloved single-camera series and also will serve in an executive producer capacity.

Additionally, the outlet reported that producers from Universal Television are also in talks with former series standout Thiessen, who played the role of Kelly, to return, as well.

According to THR, Gosselaar’s chances of appearing in more than the slated three episodes is currently limited due to his starring role on ABC’s “Mixed-ish,” which is produced by a separate studio. The industry standard for series regulars to make appearances on other programs is capped at the three episodes Gosselaar will reportedly appear in, the outlet said.

In August 2019, Gosselaar told reporters during the ABC portion of the Television Critics Association summer press tour that he had been trying to "crack the nut" in a "Saved" reboot for "a while."

“We're still trying to figure that out. Actually, I've heard that there possibly might be a reboot in the works over at Universal, so there's always rumors,” Gosselaar said. “We hear these rumors, but they're talking about them. I'd love to know because we've been trying to crack that nut for a while."

Original star Mario Lopez teased in September 2019 that his character, A.C. Slater, and his iconic mullet may also return in the rebooted series, which initially made its debut on Aug. 20, 1989, on the peacock network.

Elizabeth Berkley, who starred as Jessie Spano, has also signed on to reprise her role in the '90s comedy.

A rep for Gosselaar did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.