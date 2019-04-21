'Saved by the Bell' castmembers reunite to celebrate 30 years of friendship

Bayside’s finest are back!

On Saturday, the cast of “Saved by the Bell,” including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Elizabeth Berkley, who played Zack Morris, AC Slater, Kelly Kapowski, and Jessie Spano, respectively, on the beloved sitcom, enjoyed dinner with their significant others at French eatery Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, California.

“Friends forever…,” Lopez, 45, captioned the shot on Instagram, later joking about how the group settled the bill.

“Fun dinner tonight with some old friends,” Lopez said in a video. “We ate an obscene amount of food. Great group right here, now it’s time to play credit card roulette for the bill.”

Gosselaar, 45, also commented on the group photo, writing, “This is what 30 plus years of friendship looks like…”

Though Thiessen, 45, and Berkley, 46, also posted the same snap on their social media accounts, Berkley added a few hashtags to her caption, which paid tribute to the show.

“FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!!#imsoexcited#buddybands #love #friends #family#life #magic,” Berkley wrote.

“Saved by the Bell,” which also featured Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, and Dennis Haskins, ran on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.