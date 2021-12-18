Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Saturday Night Live announces no live audience with 'limited cast and crew' due to COVID omicron variant

The announcement was made in a tweet on Saturday by Saturday Night Live and said that the decision was made 'out of an abundance of caution'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Saturday Night Live announced there will be no live audience for Saturday night's broadcast and the show will have a limited cast and crew due to a "recent spike" in coronavirus omicron variant cases.

The announcement was made in a tweet on Saturday by Saturday Night Live and said that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution."

"Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol," the tweet states.

‘SNL' COLD OPEN SHOWS FAUCI DISPELLING CORONAVIRUS MYTHS -- WITH HELP FROM CUOMOS, TED CRUZ

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Owen Wilson" Episode 1806 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 2, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Owen Wilson" Episode 1806 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 2, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC) (Will Heath/NBC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to NBC for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

Trending