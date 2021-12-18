Saturday Night Live announces no live audience with 'limited cast and crew' due to COVID omicron variant

Saturday Night Live announced there will be no live audience for Saturday night's broadcast and the show will have a limited cast and crew due to a "recent spike" in coronavirus omicron variant cases.

The announcement was made in a tweet on Saturday by Saturday Night Live and said that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution."

"Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol," the tweet states.

Fox News reached out to NBC for comment but did not receive an immediate response.