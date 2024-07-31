Former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson checks into wellness center for mental health: report

Pete Davidson has reportedly checked himself into a mental health center.

Davidson's decision to take some time and focus on his mental health comes after a 200-show, live comedy tour, People magazine reported. A source told the outlet mental health has "always been a priority" for the comedian.

The source also told People the "Saturday Night Live" alum has been focusing on his sobriety, noting that his friends and family are proud he is taking care of himself.

Representatives for Davidson did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

PETE DAVIDSON ORDERED TO DO COMMUNITY SERVICE AFTER CRASHING CAR INTO BEVERLY HILLS HOME

In the past, Davidson has opened up about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2023, a source told People Davidson underwent treatment to help with his PTSD and BPD.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time," the source told the outlet at the time.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time." — Pete Davidson source in 2023

During a stand-up comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, Davidson briefly addressed his trip to a mental health center.

"I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," he told the crowd in September 2023. "I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fast-forward to 2024, and Davidson has been able to keep himself busy this year and maintain his sobriety, a source told the outlet.

He addressed his mental health in an interview with Variety in 2018. Davidson told the outlet he'd "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was 9 years old, but the new medication he was prescribed had helped him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The last few years have been real rough with me," Davidson said at the time. "I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."

In 2017, Davidson appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast and explained he had a difficult year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This whole year has been a f---ing nightmare," he said at the time. "This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this [borderline personality disorder] and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."