©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson checks into wellness center for mental health: report

Pete Davidson recently wrapped a 200-show, live comedy tour

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Pete Davidson has reportedly checked himself into a mental health center.

Davidson's decision to take some time and focus on his mental health comes after a 200-show, live comedy tour, People magazine reported. A source told the outlet mental health has "always been a priority" for the comedian. 

The source also told People the "Saturday Night Live" alum has been focusing on his sobriety, noting that his friends and family are proud he is taking care of himself.

Representatives for Davidson did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Pete Davidson smiling

Pete Davidson reportedly checked himself into a mental health center July 31. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

In the past, Davidson has opened up about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2023, a source told People Davidson underwent treatment to help with his PTSD and BPD. 

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time," the source told the outlet at the time.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

— Pete Davidson source in 2023

During a stand-up comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, Davidson briefly addressed his trip to a mental health center.

"I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," he told the crowd in September 2023. "I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm." 

Pete Davidson at a premiere

Pete Davidson appeared on "Saturday Night Live" for eight seasons. (Getty Images)

Fast-forward to 2024, and Davidson has been able to keep himself busy this year and maintain his sobriety, a source told the outlet.

He addressed his mental health in an interview with Variety in 2018. Davidson told the outlet he'd "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was 9 years old, but the new medication he was prescribed had helped him.

"The last few years have been real rough with me," Davidson said at the time. "I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."

Pete Davidson walks in New York wearing a pink hoodie

Pete Davidson shared he was "diagnosed" in 2017. (Said Zapat)

In 2017, Davidson appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast and explained he had a difficult year.

"This whole year has been a f---ing nightmare," he said at the time. "This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this [borderline personality disorder] and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

