'Saturday Night Live' takes on CDC mask guidelines, Liz Cheney ouster in 'Weekend Update' segment

"Saturday Night Live" took on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the recent ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney by House Republicans during its latest "Weekend Update" segment.

Comedic duo Colin Jost and Michael Che took to the "SNL" stage once again this week to recap the most-talked-about headlines as of late. As the show did in its cold open, the two began "Weekend Update" by discussing the recent announcement by the CDC that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks, despite that new determination coming with some significant exceptions such as public transportation, schools and hospitals.

"Guys, great news this week, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or socially distance," Jost began. "Except if you go to most places. Anyway, have fun out there."

He continued by taking a rare shot at President Biden, who helped announce the big news from the CDC last week.

"After the announcement, President Biden told Americans to ‘take off your mask and smile,’ even though ‘take it off and smile’ is the first example in every workplace harassment video," he joked.

Che then discussed the recent research linking contracting the coronavirus to increased erectile dysfunction and a decreased penis size in men.

"Now that’s how you sell some masks," the comedian joked. "Fauci, if you want people to get vaccinated, you need to run with this. Forget 'Stop the Spread,' it should be 'Stop the Shrink.'"

Che then transitioned into talking about Cheney, who was ousted from her role as House GOP Conference chair after remaining steadfast in her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

"House Republicans voted to remove Liz Cheney from her party leadership role after she continued to challenge Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen," Che began. "Wow, I never thought I’d find myself feeling bad for Liz Cheney, and… I was right, I don’t."

The show wasn’t done lambasting Cheney there. Cast member Kate McKinnon joined the comedic duo on stage as the Wyoming Republican to lament the Republican Party turning on her.

"Colin, the Republican Party is changing. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what I did wrong," the faux Cheney lamented. "Look at me, I’m everything a conservative woman is supposed to be. Blonde, mean."

When Jost asked if there was more to her list, Cheney replied "I was done."

Cheney went on to insist that she was going to usher in the "grand implosion of Trumpism" alongside her "brave" and loyal remaining Republican allies before listing several people who either aren’t Republicans or are not her allies. Finally, McKinnon’s Cheney got so desperate she issued some frank talk to her party.

"Republicans, I’m trying to save you. You’re like horses who won’t leave a burning barn. You’re going to die!" she said. "Accept the help. Trump lost, to my chagrin. I voted for him. I loved him like a straight sister but he lost and he incited a riot and that’s the truth and I will do everything in my power to keep him from becoming president again."

Elsewhere in the segment, the duo discussed other hot news items of the week such as Tom Cruise returning his Golden Globes and the scandal that rocked the Kentucky Derby.

Although neither were featured in this weeks’ "Weekend Update," the show was hosted by comedian Keegan-Michael Key with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.