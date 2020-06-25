Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Michelle Gellar wears a face mask while recreating ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss with Selma Blair

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreated their kiss from “Cruel Intentions” with a twist due to coronavirus.

The former costars gathered on Wednesday for Blair’s 48th birthday and shared a kiss that was nostalgic to their makeout from the 1999 film.

At first, Gellar, 43, posted a throwback photo from the 2000 MTV Movie Awards where the two had a brief onstage kiss as a nod to “Cruel Intentions.” She shared the same photo last year for Blair's birthday.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR CELEBRATES SELMA BLAIR’S BIRTHDAY WITH STEAMY 'CRUEL INTENTIONS' THROWBACK PHOTO

“Since I will have to stay six feet away from you today (and wear a mask) this will be as close as I get to giving you a birthday kiss. Happy Birthday @selmablair,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress captioned the photo.

The actresses later got together for Blair’s birthday.

Gellar posted another photo where she had on a black mask with bedazzled lips on the front. Blair puckered up and kissed her long-time friend over the mask. “I got my kiss @selmablair,” the “Scooby-Doo” actress wrote.

SELMA BLAIR POSTS PICTURE ON INSTAGRAM, PRAISED BY FANS AS ‘GLAM WARRIOR’

“This was a great birthday. I love your masked kisses,” Blair commented.

“Cruel Intentions” fans also loved the kiss. Many flocked to the comments with praise after they recreated the famous scene.

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala

Gellar has been a huge support system for Blair since her castmate got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.