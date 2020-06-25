Sarah Michelle Gellar wears a face mask while recreating ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss with Selma Blair
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreated their kiss from “Cruel Intentions” with a twist due to coronavirus.
The former costars gathered on Wednesday for Blair’s 48th birthday and shared a kiss that was nostalgic to their makeout from the 1999 film.
At first, Gellar, 43, posted a throwback photo from the 2000 MTV Movie Awards where the two had a brief onstage kiss as a nod to “Cruel Intentions.” She shared the same photo last year for Blair's birthday.
“Since I will have to stay six feet away from you today (and wear a mask) this will be as close as I get to giving you a birthday kiss. Happy Birthday @selmablair,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress captioned the photo.
The actresses later got together for Blair’s birthday.
Gellar posted another photo where she had on a black mask with bedazzled lips on the front. Blair puckered up and kissed her long-time friend over the mask. “I got my kiss @selmablair,” the “Scooby-Doo” actress wrote.
“This was a great birthday. I love your masked kisses,” Blair commented.
“Cruel Intentions” fans also loved the kiss. Many flocked to the comments with praise after they recreated the famous scene.
Gellar has been a huge support system for Blair since her castmate got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.