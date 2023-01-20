Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals 'only' reason she has not watched 'Yellowstone' yet

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a little behind when it comes to must-see TV.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Gellar revealed the reason she is not caught up on the hit show "Yellowstone" starring Kevin Costner.

"I have not watched it yet, but only because I live in a house where children control the remote," Gellar, who shares two children with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., admitted.

"Everyone loves 'Yellowstone.' I want to see the one with Harrison [Ford] on it, the spinoff," Gellar said of "1923." "He's such a great actor, and Helen Mirren, I mean, you can't. That's the one to me, I'm like, I need to tune in to that one."

Gellar is officially joining the Paramount family as she is making her return to television in the new series "Wolf Pack" on Paramount +, the streaming service associated with the Paramount Network on which "Yellowstone" and "1923" air.

The story of "Wolf Pack" is centered around the lives of a group of Los Angeles teenagers, whose lives are changed forever when a supernatural creature is unleashed after a series of unexplained wildfires break out.

Not much is known about Gellar's character on the show, except for the fact that she is playing Kristin Ramsey, an expert who moves to Los Angeles to find the arsonist who started the wildfires.

She spoke to Fox News Digital about her big return to TV, the supernatural elements which connect "Wolf Pack" to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and why she thinks she is drawn to projects featuring monsters.

"For me, it's always about the stories, and in talking today, we sort of discovered that the superhuman allows you to tell the most human stories because it really allows you to use the cover of these monsters to explore emotions, fears, anxieties that you can't in other worlds," Gellar explained.

"I think it's a really important conversation that people will be along for the ride, but then realize what the meaning was behind all of it," she added.

Gellar's co-star, Rodrigo Santoro, agrees with her, saying he hopes audiences can look at the deeper meanings behind the monsters on the show, whether they be werewolves or vampires, and realize "they are all metaphors to discuss in our own inner monsters."

"We discuss here, parental alienation, disconnected youth and society, mental health. All the characters, we go through a lot of stress and feelings of anxiety," Santoro said. "I think 'Wolf Pack' can truly play a major role in just changing transforming the trajectory of youth, having those conversations, normalizing those conversations that have been stigmatized for so long and discuss anxiety and depression as something that is really serious."

Gellar is hopeful the show will achieve the status of a "water cooler show that it deserves," but that people will also "realize how much it resonated with the different emotions that you're feeling."

Prior to her role on "Wolf Pack," Gellar starred as the titular character on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" on The WB for five seasons, and then on UP for two more. Her character Buffy Summers, inherited the mission of destroying vampires and other demons from her town of Sunnydale, which was built on a gateway to the realm of the demons.

She recently spoke out about how she feels about the show 20 years after the final episode aired, telling SFX Magazine she is "very proud of the show that we created," but she doesn't think her story as Buffy needs to continue, explaining "we wrapped that up."

While she doesn't want her character's story to continue, she is "all for them continuing the story," because it tells "the story of female empowerment."

"I love the way the show was left. ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power," Gellar explained. "But, like I said, the metaphors of 'Buffy' were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

"Wolf Pack" premiered on Jan. 26 on Paramount +.