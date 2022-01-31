Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr.'s names mistakenly used to ID these stars at Los Angeles Rams game

It seems that in all the excitement generated by the Los Angeles Rams' performance on Sunday, someone got a few celebrity names mixed up.

The NFL team faced off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and won 20-17, securing their spot in the upcoming Super Bowl.

A handful of celebrities were in attendance, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who enjoyed the game with a pal. Also in the stadium was R&B star Jhené Aiko and her boyfriend, rapper Big Sean.

At one point during the game, Aiko and Sean were showcased on SoFi Stadium's Jumbotron, but their names were listed as Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Furthermore, Sean, 33, was labeled as Gellar while Aiko, also 33, was labeled as Prinze.

The stars in attendance caught the funny moment on camera and took to social media to pile on the jokes.

"@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?" Gellar, 44, captioned an Instagram post featuring screenshots of herself and Prinze, the Jumbotron mishap and other photos taken while at the game.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star also referenced the mixup a number of times on her Instagram story, joking that it was her "big moment at the game."

"It's funny though… not the first time I've been mistaken for @bigsean," she joked.

Sean shared a photo of himself looking confused as he looked up at the Jumbotron on his own Instagram story.

Reps for SoFi Stadium did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

