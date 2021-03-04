Paramount+: A look at the streaming service's TV shows and movies
'The Godfather,' 'Frasier' and 'MacGyver' are among the service's mix of programming
Paramount+ finally made its launch on Thursday.
In addition to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, viewers will be able to opt for CBS's rebranded streaming service.
With Hollywood blockbusters like "The Godfather" and "Mission Impossible" to popular TV series like "Blue Bloods" and classic throwbacks like "Frasier," the newest streaming service offers an eclectic mix of programming.
Here’s a look at what other TV shows and movies Paramount+ has to offer.
TV shows
Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
Academy of Country Music Awards
Adam Devine’s House Party
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
The Adventures of Kid Danger
The Adventures of Paddington Bear
Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog
The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3
Aeon Flux
Aerial Africa
Aerial America
Aerial Britain
Aerial Cities
Africa’s Hidden Kingdoms
Africa’s Hunters
Africa’s Predator Zones
Africa’s Wild Havens
Africa’s Wild Horizons
Air Disasters
Air Warriors
Alaska Aircrash Investigations
All Grown Up
All In With Cam Newton
All Rise
All That
Allegra’s Window
ALVINNN and The Chipmunks
The Amanda Show
The Amazing Race
Amazingness
America in Color
America Wild and Wacky
America’s Hidden Stories
America’s Mississippi
America’s Secret Space Heroes
American Soul
Angel From Hell
Angkor Revealed
Angkor: Land of the Gods
The Angry Beavers
Animal Empires
Another Period
Apocalypse: The Second World War
Apollo’s Moon Shot
Arabian Seas
Archie’s Weird Mysteries
Arctic Secrets
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019)?
Are You The One?
As Told By Ginger
Atomic Age: Declasssified
Attack and Defend
Avatar: The Last Airbender
B Positive
Baby Animals
The Backyardigans
Baldwin Hills
Bar Rescue
Basketball Wives
Basketball Wives LA
Beauty and The Beast
Beavis and Butt-Head
Becca’s Bunch
Behind the Music
Being Mary Jane
Bella and the Bulldogs
The Benson Interruption
Best of the Comedy Central Roast
Beverly Hills 90210
Bible Hunters
Big Brother
Big Cat Country
The Big Dry
Big Time Rush
BIG3 Basketball
Black Ink Crew
Black Ink Crew: Chicago
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Blood & Treasure
Blue Bloods
Blue’s Clues
Blue’s Room
Bob the Builder (2015)
Bob the Builder Classic (1998)
The Bobby Brown Story
Bob Hearts Abishola
The Bold and the Beautiful
Boomtowners
The Brady Bunch
BrainDead
Brazil Untamed
Breadwinners
Britain in Color
Bubble Guppies
Bull
The Buried Life
The Burn with Jeff Ross
Canticos
Caroline in the City
Carriers at War
Catching Killers
CatDog
Catfish: Trolls
CBS Cares
CBS Evening News
CBS News Specials
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
CBS This Morning: Saturday
CBSN AM
CBSN Originals
Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity Deathmatch
Chalkzone
The Challenge
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
Chappelle’s Show
Cheers
China From Above
China’s Dragon Emperor
China’s Forbidden City
The City
City Wildlife Rescue
Civil War 360
Clarice
Clarissa Explains It All
Clone High
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
CMT Crossroads
Coastal Africa
The Code
College Hill
Combat Ships
Combat Trains
Comedy Central Presents
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
The Comedy Jam
Comedy Underground with Dave Attell
Corporate
Coyote
Crank Yankers
Crashletes
Crazy Monster
Criminal Minds
Critter Quest!
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
CSI: Miami
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Global Edition
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Danger Mouse (2015)
Danger Mouse Classic (1981)
Danny Phantom
Daria
David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef
Design with the Other 90 Percent
Detroiters
Diary
Disasters at Sea
Dora and Friends: Into the City!
Dora the Explorer
Double Dare
Doug
Drake & Josh
Drawn Together
Drinks, Crime and Prohibition
The Dude Perfect Show
East Meets West
Eight Days that Made Rome
Epic Warrior Women
Epic Yellowstone
The Equalizer
Europe in Chaos
Europe’s Last Warrior Kings
Every Witch Way
Everybody Hates Chris
Evil
Ex on the Beach US
The Exes
Extant
Extreme Africa
Face the Nation
The Fairly OddParents
Family Ties
Fanboy & Chum Chum
Fantasy Football Today
FBI
The FBI Declassified
FBI: Most Wanted
Fighting Irish of the Civil War
Finding Justice
First Ladies Revealed
Fishing for Giants
Flashpoint
Floribama Shore
For Heaven’s Sake
Frasier
The Fresh Beat Band
Fresh Beat Band of Spies
The Game
Game On!
Game Shakers
Games People Play
Garden Secrets
George of the Jungle
Girl Code
Go, Diego, Go!
The Good Fight
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
The Good Wife
THE GRAMMYs
Great Blue Wild
Great Lakes Wild
Great Parks of Africa
The Greatest #AtHome Videos
Greatest Party Story Ever
The Guardian
Guardians of the Wild
Gullah Gullah Island
Gunsmoke
Hack into Broad City
Half & Half
The Half Hour
Happily Divorced
Happy Days
Happy Together
The Haunted Hathaways
Hawaii Five-O (2010)
Hawaii Five-O Classic (1968)
Heathcliff
Hell Below
Henry Danger
Hey Arnold!
The Hills
History in HD
Hit the Floor
Hockey on CBS All Access
Hot in Cleveland
House of Anubis
How to Rock
Humongous Moves
The Hunt for Eagle 56
I Am Frankie
I Love Lucy
iCarly
Incredible Flying Cars
Ink Master
Inside Amy Schumer
Inside Buckingham Palace
Inside Mighty Machines
Inside Windsor Castle
Inspector Gadget
Inspector Gadget’s Field Trip
Instant Mom
Instinct
Interrogation
Into the Wild Colombia
Into the Wild India
Invader Zim
It’s a Mann’s World
JAG
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
Jericho
Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Jeselnik Offensive
The Jim Gaffigan Show
The Jim Jefferies Show
John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
Kamp Koral
Kenan & Kel
Kennedy Center Honors
Kenya Wildlife Diaries
Key & Peele
Killer IQ: Lion vs. Hyena
Knight Squad
Kroll Show
Kung Fu Panda: Legend of Awesomeness
L.A. Frock Stars
Laguna Beach
Land of Gremlins
Land of Primates
Lassie
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Legend of Korra
Let’s Make a Deal
The Life of Earth
Life Unexpected
Limitless
The Living Beach
The Lost Tapes
The Loud House
Love & Hip Hop
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
The Love Boat
Love Island
MacGyver (2016)
MacGyver Classic (1985)
Macro Worlds
Madam Secretary
Made
Madeline
Madiba
Magnum P.I. (2018)
Make It Out Alive
Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project
Man in the Middle
Man With A Plan
The Masters
Maurice Sendak’s Little Bear
Max & Ruby
Medium
Melrose Place
The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
The Mighty B!
Mighty Cruise Ships
Mighty Planes
Mighty Ships
Mighty Trains
Million Dollar American Princesses
The Missing Evidence
Mission Impossible
Moesha
Mom
Monkey Island
Monsters vs. Aliens
Moonbeam City
Mr. Magoo
MTV Cribs
MTV Unplugged
MTV2’s Guy Code
Mummies Alive
Murder In The Thirst
Mutt & Stuff
My Life As A Teenage Robot
My Million Dollar Invention
Mysteries of Evolution
Mysteries of the Mekong
Mystery Files
Mystic Britain
Nathan For You
National Women’s Soccer League
Nature Shock
NCAA on CBS
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide
The Neighborhood
Nella the Princess Knight
Nellyville
The New Adventures of Madeline
The New Archies
The New Edition Story
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
Next
NFL on CBS
Ni Hao Kai-Lan
No Activity
Nomads of the Serengeti
Ocean Parks
The Odd Couple (2015)
The Odd Couple Classic (1970)
Ol Pejeta Diaries
One Day at a Time
One Dollar
Oobi
Orangutan Jungle School
Oswald
The Other Kingdom
The Pacific War in Color
Paradise Run
Parental Control
Party Down South
PAW Patrol
The Penguins of Madagascar
Peppa Pig
Perry Mason
Peter Rabbit
Pig Goat Banana Cricket
Planes That Changed the World
Planet Sheen
Polar Bear Town
Polly Pocket
The President Show
The Price Is Right
Private Lives of the Monarchs
Private Lives of the Windsors
Rank the Prank
Real Husbands of Hollywood
The Real Jesus of Nazareth
The Real Mad Men of Advertising
The Real Story
The Real World
The Real World Homecoming
Red & Blue
Reed Between the Lines
Reef Wrecks
The Ren & Stimpy Show
RENO 911!
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
Review
Ricky Zoom
Ride
Ridiculousness
Rise of the Supercarrier
Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory
Robbie
Robot And Monster
Rock ‘N’ Roll Inventions
Rocket Power
Rocko’s Modern Life
Rome’s Chariot Superstar
RootedRugrats
Run’s House
RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars
Russell Simmons Presents Stand Up at The El Rey
Russell Simmons Presents The Ruckus
Russia’s Wild Sea
Russian Revolution in Color
S.W.A.T.
Sabrina The Teenage Witch
Sacred Sites
Salvation
Sam & Cat
Sanjay and Craig
The Sarah Silverman Program
Scorpion
SEAL Team
Seasons of the Wild
SEC on CBS
Secret Life of the Kangaroo
Secret Life of the Koala
Secret Life of the Tasmanian Devil
Secret Life of the Wombat
Secrets
Secrets of Wild Australia
Secrets Unlocked
Seriously Amazing Objects
Shark Squad
Shimmer and Shine
Siesta Key
Silent Library
Single Ladies
Sister, Sister
Smithsonian Spotlight
Smithsonian Time Capsule
Snooki & Jwoww
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic Underground
The Soul Man
Space Voyages
Speed Kills
SpongeBob SquarePants
Sports Detectives
Spy Wars with Damian Lewis
The Stand
Star Trek
Star Trek The Animated Series
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: Enterprise
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Star Trek: Picar
Star Trek: Short Treks
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: Voyager
The State
Stories from the Vaults
Storytellers
Strange Angel
Strange Creatures
Strangers with Candy
Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures
Super Bowl LV
Super Mario World
Supercar Superbuild
Superior Donuts
Survival in the Skies
Survivor
T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle
T.I.’s Road to Redemption
T.U.F.F. Puppy
The Takeout
Tales From Zambia
The Talk
Taxi
Teachers
Team Umizoomi
Teen Mom
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 3
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant
Teen Mum
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tell Me A Story
Terror in the Skies
Texas 6
That Animal Rescue Show
This Is Not Happening
This Week at Comedy Cellar
The Thomas John Experience
The Thundermans
Time Traveling Bang
Tony Awards
Tooning Out the News
Tosh.0
Tot Cop
Touched by an Angel
Tough As Nails
The Troop
True Life
Truly Strange
The Twilight Zone (2019)
The Twilight Zone Classic (1959)
Twin Peaks
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Women’s Champions League
UFOs Declassified
Ugly Americans
Under The Dome
Undercover Boss
Undiscovered Vistas
The Unicorn
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Upside Down Show
Victorious
Vindicated
Volcanic Odysseys
Wallykazam!
Washington Heights
Waterworld Africa
The Weapon Hunter
Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?
Whistleblower
Why Women Kill
The Wild Andes
Wild Birds of Australia
Wild Burma
Wild Castles
Wild Israel
Wild Rockies
The Wild Thornberrys
Wild Wild East
Wildlife Icon
Wings
WITS Academy
Wonder Pets
Wonder Showzen
Wonders of Burma
World of Weapons
World War II: Final Days
WWII’s Most Daring Raids
The Young and the Restless
Young Sheldon
Younger
Zoe Ever After
Zoey 101
Zoo Vets
Zoofari
16 and Pregnant
48 Hours
60 Minutes
68 Whiskey
7th Heaven
Movies
76 Days (2020)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Console Wars (2020)
Fist of Fury (1972)
Frida (2002)
The Godfather (1972)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
Harlem Nights (1989)
Imagine That (2009)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Iris (2002)
Jackie Brown (1997)
Kate and Leopold (2020)
Minority Report (2002)
Mission Impossible (1996)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
Operation Condor (1991)
Small Soldiers (1998)
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2004)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Superstar (1999)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
Zodiac (2007)