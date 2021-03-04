Paramount+: A look at the streaming service's TV shows and movies

Paramount+ finally made its launch on Thursday.

In addition to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, viewers will be able to opt for CBS's rebranded streaming service.

With Hollywood blockbusters like "The Godfather" and "Mission Impossible" to popular TV series like "Blue Bloods" and classic throwbacks like "Frasier," the newest streaming service offers an eclectic mix of programming.

Here’s a look at what other TV shows and movies Paramount+ has to offer.

'RUGRATS' REVIVAL SET WITH ORIGINAL CAST

TV shows



Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Academy of Country Music Awards

Adam Devine’s House Party

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

The Adventures of Kid Danger

The Adventures of Paddington Bear

Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog

The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3

CBS ANNOUNCES EMMYS WILL AIR LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+ STREAMING SERVICE IN SEPTEMBER

Aeon Flux

Aerial Africa

Aerial America

Aerial Britain

Aerial Cities

Africa’s Hidden Kingdoms

Africa’s Hunters

Africa’s Predator Zones

Africa’s Wild Havens

Africa’s Wild Horizons

Air Disasters

Air Warriors

Alaska Aircrash Investigations

All Grown Up

All In With Cam Newton

All Rise

All That

Allegra’s Window

ALVINNN and The Chipmunks

The Amanda Show

The Amazing Race

Amazingness

America in Color

America Wild and Wacky

America’s Hidden Stories

America’s Mississippi

America’s Secret Space Heroes

American Soul

Angel From Hell

Angkor Revealed

Angkor: Land of the Gods

The Angry Beavers

Animal Empires

Another Period

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Apollo’s Moon Shot

Arabian Seas

Archie’s Weird Mysteries

Arctic Secrets

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019)?

Are You The One?

As Told By Ginger

Atomic Age: Declasssified

Attack and Defend

Avatar: The Last Airbender

B Positive

Baby Animals

The Backyardigans

Baldwin Hills

Bar Rescue



Basketball Wives

Basketball Wives LA

Beauty and The Beast

Beavis and Butt-Head

Becca’s Bunch

Behind the Music

Being Mary Jane

Bella and the Bulldogs

The Benson Interruption

Best of the Comedy Central Roast

Beverly Hills 90210

Bible Hunters

Big Brother

Big Cat Country

The Big Dry

Big Time Rush

BIG3 Basketball

Black Ink Crew

Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Blaze and the Monster Machines

Blood & Treasure

Blue Bloods

Blue’s Clues

Blue’s Room

Bob the Builder (2015)

Bob the Builder Classic (1998)

The Bobby Brown Story

Bob Hearts Abishola

The Bold and the Beautiful

Boomtowners

The Brady Bunch

BrainDead

Brazil Untamed

Breadwinners

Britain in Color

Bubble Guppies

Bull

The Buried Life

The Burn with Jeff Ross

Canticos

Caroline in the City

Carriers at War

Catching Killers

CatDog

Catfish: Trolls

CBS Cares

CBS Evening News

CBS News Specials

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning: Saturday

CBSN AM

CBSN Originals

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Deathmatch

Chalkzone

The Challenge

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars

Chappelle’s Show

Cheers

China From Above

China’s Dragon Emperor

China’s Forbidden City

The City

City Wildlife Rescue

Civil War 360

Clarice

Clarissa Explains It All

Clone High

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

CMT Crossroads

Coastal Africa

The Code

College Hill

Combat Ships

Combat Trains

Comedy Central Presents

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents

The Comedy Jam

Comedy Underground with Dave Attell

Corporate

Coyote

Crank Yankers

Crashletes

Crazy Monster

Criminal Minds

Critter Quest!

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

CSI: Miami

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Global Edition

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Danger Mouse (2015)

Danger Mouse Classic (1981)

Danny Phantom

Daria

David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef

Design with the Other 90 Percent

Detroiters

Diary

Disasters at Sea

Dora and Friends: Into the City!

Dora the Explorer

Double Dare

Doug

Drake & Josh

Drawn Together

Drinks, Crime and Prohibition

The Dude Perfect Show

East Meets West

Eight Days that Made Rome

Epic Warrior Women

Epic Yellowstone

The Equalizer

Europe in Chaos

Europe’s Last Warrior Kings

Every Witch Way

Everybody Hates Chris

Evil

Ex on the Beach US

The Exes

Extant

Extreme Africa

'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7' WILL BE AVAILABLE ON PARAMOUNT+ SOON AFTER ITS THEATRICAL RELEASE

Face the Nation

The Fairly OddParents

Family Ties

Fanboy & Chum Chum

Fantasy Football Today

FBI

The FBI Declassified

FBI: Most Wanted

Fighting Irish of the Civil War

Finding Justice

First Ladies Revealed

Fishing for Giants

Flashpoint

Floribama Shore

For Heaven’s Sake

Frasier

The Fresh Beat Band

Fresh Beat Band of Spies

The Game

Game On!

Game Shakers

Games People Play

Garden Secrets

George of the Jungle

Girl Code

Go, Diego, Go!

The Good Fight

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik

The Good Wife

THE GRAMMYs

Great Blue Wild

Great Lakes Wild

Great Parks of Africa

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

Greatest Party Story Ever

The Guardian

Guardians of the Wild

Gullah Gullah Island

Gunsmoke

Hack into Broad City

Half & Half

The Half Hour

Happily Divorced

Happy Days

Happy Together

The Haunted Hathaways

Hawaii Five-O (2010)

Hawaii Five-O Classic (1968)

Heathcliff

Hell Below

Henry Danger

Hey Arnold!

The Hills

History in HD

Hit the Floor

Hockey on CBS All Access

Hot in Cleveland

House of Anubis

How to Rock

Humongous Moves

The Hunt for Eagle 56

I Am Frankie

I Love Lucy

iCarly

Incredible Flying Cars

Ink Master

Inside Amy Schumer

Inside Buckingham Palace

Inside Mighty Machines

Inside Windsor Castle

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget’s Field Trip

Instant Mom

Instinct

Interrogation

Into the Wild Colombia

Into the Wild India

Invader Zim

It’s a Mann’s World

JAG

Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle

Jericho

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Jeselnik Offensive

The Jim Gaffigan Show

The Jim Jefferies Show

John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show

Kamp Koral

Kenan & Kel

Kennedy Center Honors

Kenya Wildlife Diaries

Key & Peele

Killer IQ: Lion vs. Hyena

Knight Squad

Kroll Show

Kung Fu Panda: Legend of Awesomeness

L.A. Frock Stars

Laguna Beach

Land of Gremlins

Land of Primates

Lassie

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Legend of Korra

Let’s Make a Deal

The Life of Earth

Life Unexpected

Limitless

The Living Beach

The Lost Tapes

The Loud House

Love & Hip Hop

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

The Love Boat

Love Island

MacGyver (2016)

MacGyver Classic (1985)

Macro Worlds

Madam Secretary

Made

Madeline

Madiba

Magnum P.I. (2018)

Make It Out Alive

Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project

Man in the Middle

Man With A Plan

The Masters

Maurice Sendak’s Little Bear

Max & Ruby

Medium

Melrose Place

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail

The Mighty B!

Mighty Cruise Ships

Mighty Planes

Mighty Ships

Mighty Trains

Million Dollar American Princesses

The Missing Evidence

Mission Impossible

Moesha

Mom

Monkey Island

Monsters vs. Aliens

Moonbeam City

Mr. Magoo

MTV Cribs

MTV Unplugged

MTV2’s Guy Code

Mummies Alive

Murder In The Thirst

Mutt & Stuff

My Life As A Teenage Robot

'FRASIER' REVIVAL WITH KELSEY GRAMMER COMING TO PARAMOUNT+, MORE SERIES ANNOUNCED

My Million Dollar Invention

Mysteries of Evolution

Mysteries of the Mekong

Mystery Files

Mystic Britain

Nathan For You

National Women’s Soccer League

Nature Shock

NCAA on CBS

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

The Neighborhood

Nella the Princess Knight

Nellyville

The New Adventures of Madeline

The New Archies

The New Edition Story

The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle

Next

NFL on CBS

Ni Hao Kai-Lan

No Activity

Nomads of the Serengeti

Ocean Parks

The Odd Couple (2015)

The Odd Couple Classic (1970)

Ol Pejeta Diaries

One Day at a Time

One Dollar

Oobi

Orangutan Jungle School

Oswald

The Other Kingdom

The Pacific War in Color

Paradise Run

Parental Control

Party Down South

PAW Patrol

The Penguins of Madagascar

Peppa Pig

Perry Mason

Peter Rabbit

Pig Goat Banana Cricket

Planes That Changed the World

Planet Sheen

Polar Bear Town

Polly Pocket

The President Show

The Price Is Right

Private Lives of the Monarchs

Private Lives of the Windsors

Rank the Prank

Real Husbands of Hollywood

The Real Jesus of Nazareth

The Real Mad Men of Advertising

The Real Story

The Real World

The Real World Homecoming

Red & Blue

Reed Between the Lines

Reef Wrecks

The Ren & Stimpy Show

RENO 911!

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

Review

Ricky Zoom

Ride

Ridiculousness

Rise of the Supercarrier

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory

Robbie

Robot And Monster

Rock ‘N’ Roll Inventions

Rocket Power

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rome’s Chariot Superstar

RootedRugrats

Run’s House

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

Russell Simmons Presents Stand Up at The El Rey

Russell Simmons Presents The Ruckus

Russia’s Wild Sea

Russian Revolution in Color

S.W.A.T.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Sacred Sites

Salvation

Sam & Cat

Sanjay and Craig

The Sarah Silverman Program

Scorpion

SEAL Team

Seasons of the Wild

SEC on CBS

Secret Life of the Kangaroo

Secret Life of the Koala

Secret Life of the Tasmanian Devil

Secret Life of the Wombat

Secrets

Secrets of Wild Australia

Secrets Unlocked

Seriously Amazing Objects

Shark Squad

Shimmer and Shine

Siesta Key

Silent Library

Single Ladies

Sister, Sister

Smithsonian Spotlight

Smithsonian Time Capsule

Snooki & Jwoww

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic Underground

The Soul Man

Space Voyages

Speed Kills

SpongeBob SquarePants

Sports Detectives

Spy Wars with Damian Lewis

The Stand

Star Trek

Star Trek The Animated Series

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Enterprise

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Picar

Star Trek: Short Treks

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Voyager

The State

Stories from the Vaults

Storytellers

Strange Angel

Strange Creatures

Strangers with Candy

Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures

Super Bowl LV

Super Mario World

Supercar Superbuild

Superior Donuts

Survival in the Skies

Survivor

T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle

T.I.’s Road to Redemption

T.U.F.F. Puppy

The Takeout

Tales From Zambia

The Talk

Taxi

Teachers

Team Umizoomi

Teen Mom

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 3

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant

Teen Mum

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



Tell Me A Story

Terror in the Skies

Texas 6

That Animal Rescue Show

This Is Not Happening

This Week at Comedy Cellar

The Thomas John Experience

The Thundermans

Time Traveling Bang

Tony Awards

Tooning Out the News

Tosh.0

Tot Cop

Touched by an Angel

Tough As Nails

The Troop

True Life

Truly Strange

The Twilight Zone (2019)

The Twilight Zone Classic (1959)

Twin Peaks

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Women’s Champions League

UFOs Declassified

Ugly Americans

Under The Dome

Undercover Boss

Undiscovered Vistas

The Unicorn

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Upside Down Show

Victorious

Vindicated

Volcanic Odysseys

Wallykazam!

Washington Heights

Waterworld Africa

The Weapon Hunter

Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?

Whistleblower

Why Women Kill

The Wild Andes

Wild Birds of Australia

Wild Burma

Wild Castles

Wild Israel

Wild Rockies

The Wild Thornberrys

Wild Wild East

Wildlife Icon

Wings

WITS Academy

Wonder Pets

Wonder Showzen

Wonders of Burma

World of Weapons

World War II: Final Days

WWII’s Most Daring Raids

The Young and the Restless

Young Sheldon

Younger

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Zoe Ever After

Zoey 101

Zoo Vets

Zoofari

16 and Pregnant

48 Hours

60 Minutes

68 Whiskey

7th Heaven

Movies



76 Days (2020)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Console Wars (2020)

Fist of Fury (1972)

Frida (2002)

The Godfather (1972)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Imagine That (2009)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Iris (2002)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Kate and Leopold (2020)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission Impossible (1996)

Nacho Libre (2006)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Operation Condor (1991)

Small Soldiers (1998)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2004)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Superstar (1999)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

Zodiac (2007)