Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on time on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer': 'Very proud of the show we created'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is proud to have been the official vampire slayer of her generation.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Gellar discussed her time on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," revealing how she feels about the show 20 years after the final episode aired.

Gellar said she is "very proud of the show that we created," but she doesn't think her story as Buffy needs to continue, saying "we wrapped that up."

While she doesn't want her character's story to continue, she is "all for them continuing the story," because it tells "the story of female empowerment."

'BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER' STAR SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR REVEALS 'EXTREMELY TOXIC MALE' SET EARLY IN HER CAREER

"I love the way the show was left. ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power," Gellar explained. "But, like I said, the metaphors of 'Buffy' were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

The actress starred as the show's titular character seven seasons, starting in 1997 until the show came to an end in 2003. Her character, Buffy Summers, inherited the mission of destroying vampires and other demons from her town of Sunnydale, which was built on a gateway to the realm of the demons.

Gellar starred alongside David Boreanaz, who plays Angel, a vampire cursed with a soul that makes him unable to feast on humans, as well as Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg and Seth Green, whose characters team up to help Buffy fight the demons.

In December 2022, Gellar opened up about experiences she had working on a toxic set led by men. While she didn't specify which set she was referring to, many believe she was talking about her time on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which was run by creator Joss Whedon .

"For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set, and so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like," she explained, before saying she felt "women were pitted against each other" to keep them apart.

There were many female characters on "Buffy." Without naming names, Gellar explained she felt they were kept apart out of fear that "if women became friends, then we became too powerful" and that couldn't be allowed to happen.

Fans believe these statements were made about Whedon due to past comments made by Carpenter, who, in February 2021 claimed, "Joss has a history of being casually cruel. He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it firsthand. Repeatedly."

Representatives for Whedon had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital at the time.

Meanwhile, Gellar posted a statement on her Instagram, stating, "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Though Gellar made it clear she won't return to the role of Buffy, it doesn't mean she has put the supernatural world behind her. She is set to appear in the new series "Wolf Pack" on Paramount+. The show will follow a group of teenagers who find themselves drawn to each other after a series of unexplained wildfires in a California town awaken a supernatural creature.

Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey, an expert brought in to investigate the mysterious wildfires. Not much else is known about her character and how heavily she figures into the plot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wolf Pack" premieres on Paramount+ Thursday, Jan. 26.