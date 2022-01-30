Rams get back to Super Bowl after win over 49ers in NFC Championship

The NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers went down to the wire on Sunday night.

Rams kicker Matt Gay ended a 10-play, 49-yard drive with a 30-yard go-ahead field goal to give the Rams the lead and later the 20-17 win.

After the field goal, Jimmy Garoppolo tried to lead the 49ers down the field for a score. On 3rd down, he was pressured and flipped up a pass that was intercepted by linebacker Travin Howard. It sealed the game for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles needed a fourth-quarter comeback to seal the deal.

The team was down 17-7 heading into the final frame before Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for the second time of the night. The 11-yard touchdown pass helped cut the lead to three points.

Gay would strike again with a 40-yard field goal to tie the game and later nail the go-ahead field goal.

San Francisco only scored once in the second half after going up 10-7 at halftime. Garoppolo found George Kittle for a 16-yard touchdown pass. But the failure to score in the second half even as Garoppolo wasn’t sacked once proved to be the key difference-maker in the game.

Stafford will be making his first Super Bowl appearance. The Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in the offseason and it’s clearly paid its dividends. He was 31-for-45 with 337 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

Both Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. were over 100 yards receiving. Kupp had 11 catches for 142 yards and Beckham had nine catches for 113 yards.

The Rams will be appearing in their first Super Bowl since the 2018 season. The team lost to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

Garoppolo finished 16-for-30 with 232 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Deebo Samuel had four catches for 72 yards and one touchdown.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 27-24 in overtime to make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

The Rams will be looking for their second Super Bowl title and first since the 1999 season. The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVI is set for SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif.