Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19, Broadway's 'Plaza Suite' cancels upcoming show

Sarah Jessica Parker's husband and co-star, Matthew Broderick, first tested positive for COVID-19

Associated Press
The second shoe has dropped at "Plaza Suite" on Broadway.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances "will be announced as soon as possible," according to producers.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER DISMISSES KIM CATTRALL RETURN TO 'SATC' FRANCHISE: 'TOO MUCH PUBLIC HISTORY'

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on Monday, March 28, 2022, in New York. Both stars have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on Monday, March 28, 2022, in New York. Both stars have tested positive for COVID-19. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The show had kept going despite Broderick's absence on Tuesday with an understudy, but with neither star — who play three couples over three acts in a hotel suite — available, producers had little options.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. (Getty Images)

The twin cases at "Plaza Suite" comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.

The twin cases at "Plaza Suite" comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again. (Walter McBride/FilmMagic)

The musical "A Strange Loop" canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical "Suffs" has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of "Macbeth."

