Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams halt wedding plans amid coronavirus concerns: 'We want to be as safe as possible'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are putting a hold on their wedding plans.

The lively couple appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!” and provided viewers with an update on their penciled-in wedding date, which amid the coronavirus pandemic has brought up questions of whether a ceremony will even take place and in what capacity.

"No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland, 29, told host and show executive producer Chris Harrison. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out ... and just ages and, of course, with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Hyland is cognizant of the multitude of risk factors, as she has kidney dysplasia and is immunocompromised.

Adams said in May that the quarantine restrictions made staying at home a little bumpy but said, ultimately, the ample time together all but solidified his selection of the “Modern Family” actress as the woman he wants to grow old with.

“If anything it’s, like, reconfirmed that I made a good decision,” Adams, 35, told Us Weekly at the time. “I mean, it’s obviously been -- this whole thing has been scary and anxiety-ridden just because you don’t know the future -- but it’s been nice spending a lot of time with her.”

“If this had never happened, I would have been working on a different project and then ‘[Bachelor in] Paradise,’” he added. “I would have been gone for basically the entire summer. So, you got to silver-lining this thing or glass half-full. It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”

Hyland also said in May, while sending birthday wishes to Adams on Instagram, that perhaps she and the reality star should simply say to heck with a traditional wedding and exchange their “I do's” at a local city hall instead.

"Happy Birthday to my future husband 💕 2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change," she wrote. "Maybe we'll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement."

"Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine,” she continued. “I’m so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You’re a dream come true and my true north."

"I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy Birthday," she added.

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement last July after their romance began in 2017.