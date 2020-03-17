Sarah Hyland talks being high risk amid coronavirus outbreak: 'It’s really dangerous'

Sarah Hyland is among the millions concerned about the coronavirus.

The "Modern Family" star, 29, is immunocompromised following a series of kidney transplants, putting her at a higher risk for the effects of coronavirus.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” Hyland said on an upcoming episode of Brad Goreski‘s podcast "Brad Behavior," per People.

She then jokes that she "took a shot of hand sanitizer" to ensure her health.

“Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more. For me, it’s really dangerous,” explained Hyland. “My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm.”

Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia, which stems from her kidneys not developing properly while she was in the womb.

“My game plan right now is to stay home,” Hyland said, noting that she'll wear gloves and a face mask when leaving the house.

While Hyland has a plan in place, she is finding some people's attempts to prepare for the novel virus a bit disappointing.

“The most annoying thing to me right now are young, healthy people who are raiding grocery stores, who are raiding pharmacies,” the actress said. “They’re leaving people over the age of 60, who may not have a child to do their shopping for them, left to their own devices.”

If her immune system weren't compromised, Hyland said, she'd be among those that would offer to shop for those in need of assistance.

“I think it’s really an important time to practice compassion, love, generosity,” Hyland stated. “Let’s learn from something like this.”

She added: “We’re literally dealing with people who could die and I just think it’s really a time to come together."

A number of Hollywood stars have fallen ill with coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba.